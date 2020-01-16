Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces 2019 Performance
Jan 16, 2020, 16:10 ET
BALTIMORE, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) announces the Fund's investment returns for 2019. "Our Fund benefited from exposure to both the Energy and Materials sectors in 2019. Our investments in Materials rose 25.0% for the year," said Mark Stoeckle, CEO of Adams Funds.
The total return on the Fund's net asset value for the year was 13.7%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the Lipper Global Natural Resources Funds Average, the S&P 500 Energy Sector, and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were 15.4%, 11.8%, and 24.6%, respectively. The total return on the Fund's market price for the same period was 21.1%.
The Fund paid $1.10 per share in income dividends and realized capital gain distributions to shareholders in 2019, producing an annual distribution rate of 6.9%, exceeding the Fund's annual 6.0% minimum distribution rate commitment. Details regarding the annual 6.0% minimum distribution rate commitment can be found at adamsfunds.com.
The 2019 Annual Report is expected to be released on or about February 24, 2020.
ANNUALIZED ONE, THREE, AND FIVE-YEAR COMPARATIVE RETURNS (12/31/19)
|
1 Year
|
3 Year
|
5 Year
|
Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV)
|
13.7%
|
-1.5%
|
-1.1%
|
Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price)
|
21.1%
|
-0.2%
|
-0.9%
|
Lipper Global Natural Resources Funds Average
|
15.4%
|
-0.3%
|
-1.1%
|
S&P 500 Energy Sector
|
11.8%
|
-3.2%
|
-1.9%
|
S&P 500 Materials Sector
|
24.6%
|
9.6%
|
7.1%
NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
The Fund's net asset value at the end of 2019, compared with the year earlier, was:
|
12/31/19
|
12/31/18
|
Net assets
|
$561,468,757
|
$522,997,331
|
Shares outstanding
|
29,874,578
|
29,534,111
|
Net asset value per share
|
$18.79
|
$17.71
TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (12/31/19)
|
% of Net Assets
|
Exxon Mobil Corporation
|
18.4%
|
Chevron Corporation
|
16.1%
|
ConocoPhillips
|
6.2%
|
Schlumberger NV
|
4.2%
|
Linde plc
|
4.0%
|
Phillips 66
|
3.8%
|
EOG Resources, Inc.
|
3.4%
|
Marathon Petroleum Corporation
|
3.1%
|
Valero Energy Corporation
|
3.1%
|
Kinder Morgan Inc.
|
3.0%
|
Total
|
65.3%
SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (12/31/19)
|
% of Net Assets
|
Energy
|
Integrated Oil & Gas
|
34.4%
|
Exploration & Production
|
19.4%
|
Refining & Marketing
|
10.7%
|
Equipment & Services
|
7.8%
|
Storage & Transportation
|
7.0%
|
Materials
|
Chemicals
|
13.1%
|
Construction Materials
|
3.2%
|
Containers & Packaging
|
2.2%
|
Metals & Mining
|
1.6%
