Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces 2019 Performance

News provided by

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.

Jan 16, 2020, 16:10 ET

BALTIMORE, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) announces the Fund's investment returns for 2019. "Our Fund benefited from exposure to both the Energy and Materials sectors in 2019. Our investments in Materials rose 25.0% for the year," said Mark Stoeckle, CEO of Adams Funds.

The total return on the Fund's net asset value for the year was 13.7%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the Lipper Global Natural Resources Funds Average, the S&P 500 Energy Sector, and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were 15.4%, 11.8%, and 24.6%, respectively.  The total return on the Fund's market price for the same period was 21.1%.

The Fund paid $1.10 per share in income dividends and realized capital gain distributions to shareholders in 2019, producing an annual distribution rate of 6.9%, exceeding the Fund's annual 6.0% minimum distribution rate commitment. Details regarding the annual 6.0% minimum distribution rate commitment can be found at adamsfunds.com.

The 2019 Annual Report is expected to be released on or about February 24, 2020.

ANNUALIZED ONE, THREE, AND FIVE-YEAR COMPARATIVE RETURNS (12/31/19)

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV)

13.7%

-1.5%

-1.1%

Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price)

21.1%

-0.2%

-0.9%

Lipper Global Natural Resources Funds Average

15.4%

-0.3%

-1.1%

S&P 500 Energy Sector

11.8%

-3.2%

-1.9%

S&P 500 Materials Sector

24.6%

9.6%

7.1%

NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund's net asset value at the end of 2019, compared with the year earlier, was:


12/31/19

12/31/18

Net assets

$561,468,757

$522,997,331

Shares outstanding

29,874,578

29,534,111

Net asset value per share

$18.79

$17.71

TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (12/31/19)

% of Net Assets

Exxon Mobil Corporation

18.4%

Chevron Corporation

16.1%

ConocoPhillips

6.2%

Schlumberger NV

4.2%

Linde plc

4.0%

Phillips 66

3.8%

EOG Resources, Inc.

3.4%

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

3.1%

Valero Energy Corporation

3.1%

Kinder Morgan Inc.

3.0%

     Total

65.3%

SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (12/31/19)

% of Net Assets

Energy

Integrated Oil & Gas

34.4%

Exploration & Production

19.4%

Refining & Marketing

10.7%

Equipment & Services

7.8%

Storage & Transportation

7.0%


Materials

Chemicals

13.1%

Construction Materials

3.2%

Containers & Packaging

2.2%

Metals & Mining

1.6%

###

About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO).The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

Contact:
Lyn Walther
Director of Shareholder Communications
investorrelations@adamsfunds.com

SOURCE Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.

You just read:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces 2019 Performance

News provided by

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.

Jan 16, 2020, 16:10 ET