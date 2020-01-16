Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces 2019 Performance

BALTIMORE, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) announces the Fund's investment returns for 2019. "Our Fund benefited from exposure to both the Energy and Materials sectors in 2019. Our investments in Materials rose 25.0% for the year," said Mark Stoeckle, CEO of Adams Funds.

The total return on the Fund's net asset value for the year was 13.7%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the Lipper Global Natural Resources Funds Average, the S&P 500 Energy Sector, and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were 15.4%, 11.8%, and 24.6%, respectively. The total return on the Fund's market price for the same period was 21.1%.

The Fund paid $1.10 per share in income dividends and realized capital gain distributions to shareholders in 2019, producing an annual distribution rate of 6.9%, exceeding the Fund's annual 6.0% minimum distribution rate commitment. Details regarding the annual 6.0% minimum distribution rate commitment can be found at adamsfunds.com.

The 2019 Annual Report is expected to be released on or about February 24, 2020.

ANNUALIZED ONE, THREE, AND FIVE-YEAR COMPARATIVE RETURNS (12/31/19)



1 Year 3 Year 5 Year Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV) 13.7% -1.5% -1.1% Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price) 21.1% -0.2% -0.9% Lipper Global Natural Resources Funds Average 15.4% -0.3% -1.1% S&P 500 Energy Sector 11.8% -3.2% -1.9% S&P 500 Materials Sector 24.6% 9.6% 7.1%

NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund's net asset value at the end of 2019, compared with the year earlier, was:



12/31/19 12/31/18 Net assets $561,468,757 $522,997,331 Shares outstanding 29,874,578 29,534,111 Net asset value per share $18.79 $17.71

TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (12/31/19)



% of Net Assets Exxon Mobil Corporation 18.4% Chevron Corporation 16.1% ConocoPhillips 6.2% Schlumberger NV 4.2% Linde plc 4.0% Phillips 66 3.8% EOG Resources, Inc. 3.4% Marathon Petroleum Corporation 3.1% Valero Energy Corporation 3.1% Kinder Morgan Inc. 3.0% Total 65.3%

SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (12/31/19)



% of Net Assets Energy

Integrated Oil & Gas 34.4% Exploration & Production 19.4% Refining & Marketing 10.7% Equipment & Services 7.8% Storage & Transportation 7.0%



Materials

Chemicals 13.1% Construction Materials 3.2% Containers & Packaging 2.2% Metals & Mining 1.6%

###

About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO).The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

Contact:

Lyn Walther

Director of Shareholder Communications

investorrelations@adamsfunds.com

SOURCE Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.