Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces First-Half Performance And Declares Distribution
Jul 18, 2019, 16:05 ET
BALTIMORE, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) today declared a distribution of $.10 per share from net investment income payable August 30, 2019, to shareholders of record August 16, 2019. This represents the third payment this year toward the Fund's annual 6% minimum distribution rate commitment. Details regarding the Fund's annual 6% minimum distribution rate commitment can be found at adamsfunds.com.
FIRST-HALF PERFORMANCE
For the six months ended June 30th, the total return on Adams Natural Resources' net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 13.8%. Comparable figures for the period were 13.0% for the Lipper Global Natural Resources Funds Average and 14.0% for the Fund's benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (80% weight) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (20% weight). The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares was 15.0%.
For the twelve months ended June 30th, the total return on Adams Natural Resources' net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was -10.2%. Comparable figures for the period were -10.3% for the Lipper Global Natural Resources Funds Average and -10.0% for the Fund's benchmark. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was -11.7%.
|
NET ASSET VALUE
|
6/30/2019
|
6/30/2018
|
Net assets
|
$587,698,608
|
$689,145,570
|
Shares outstanding
|
29,534,297
|
28,995,695
|
Net asset value per share
|
$19.90
|
$23.77
The Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about July 29, 2019.
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.
