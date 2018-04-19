Adams Natural Resources Fund Declares Distribution And Announces First Quarter Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, the total return on Adams Natural Resources' net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was -6.4%. Comparable figures for the quarter were -4.1% for the Lipper Global Natural Resources Funds Average and -5.7% for the Fund's benchmark, which is comprised of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (80% weight) and the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (20% weight). The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares was -7.6%.

For the twelve months ended March 31st, the total return on Adams Natural Resources' net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was -0.2%. Comparable figures for the period were 4.5% for the Lipper Global Natural Resources Funds Average and 1.4% for the Fund's benchmark. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares was -0.1%.

3/31/2018 3/31/2017 Net assets $627,901,744 $659,362,650 Shares outstanding 28,994,104 28,551,804 Net asset value per share $21.66 $23.09

The First Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about April 27, 2018.

Since 1929, Adams Funds have consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: www.adamsfunds.com.

