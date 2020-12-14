Adams Natural Resources Fund Initiates Share Repurchases Pursuant To Enhanced Discount Management And Liquidity Program

BALTIMORE, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) announced today that it is engaging in share repurchases pursuant to its previously announced enhanced discount management and liquidity program. Under the enhanced program, share repurchases will be made in the open market when the shares have traded at market prices of at least 15% below net asset value for at least 30 consecutive trading days and the Fund is not otherwise subject to share repurchase restrictions.

Mark Stoeckle, CEO of Adams Natural Resources Fund, said, "This action underscores our commitment to enhancing value for the benefit of shareholders, especially during these challenging times for the energy markets."

The Fund's enhanced repurchase program is implemented under the direction of its portfolio management team. The enhanced repurchase program may increase the Fund's net asset value per share and provides additional liquidity in the trading of shares.

Adams Natural Resources Fund established its enhanced discount management and liquidity program in September 2020, in addition to the Fund's existing annual 6% minimum distribution commitment and discretionary share repurchase program. The enhanced program also provides that the Fund will engage in a proportional tender offer to repurchase shares when the discount exceeds 19% for 30 consecutive trading days, not to exceed one such offer in any twelve-month period.

