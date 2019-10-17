Adams Natural Resources Fund Reports Nine Month Results

BALTIMORE, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today announced the Fund's results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Natural Resources' net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 8.1%. Comparable figures for the period were 6.1% for the Lipper Global Natural Resources Funds Average and 8.2% for the Fund's benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (80% weight) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (20% weight). The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 10.7%.

For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Natural Resources' net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was -15.2%. Comparable figures for the period were -15.4% for the Lipper Global Natural Resources Funds Average and -14.8% for the Fund's benchmark. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was -14.7%.

"Our Fund's performance was in line with our benchmark for the first nine months of the year," said Mark Stoeckle, CEO of Adams Funds. "Although the Energy market continues to be challenged, we remain optimistic about the long-term prospects for the sector."

NET ASSET VALUE



9/30/2019 9/30/2018 Net assets $554,887,477 $690,335,277 Shares outstanding 29,534,397 28,995,647 Net asset value per share $18.79 $23.81

The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about October 28, 2019.

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

