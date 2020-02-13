Adams Natural Resources Fund Updates Distribution Declaration

BALTIMORE, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) has updated the composition of its $0.10 per share first quarter distribution. The total distribution amount of $0.10 per share is unchanged.

On January 16, 2020, Adams Natural Resources Fund announced that the $0.10 per share distribution consisted of $0.03 net investment income and $0.01 long-term capital gain, both realized in 2019, and $0.06 net investment income realized in 2020. The Fund has revised the $0.10 distribution to consist of $0.03 net investment income, $0.03 long-term capital gain, both realized in 2019, and $0.04 net investment income realized in 2020. The distribution is payable February 28, 2020 to shareholders of record February 14, 2020. This revision has no impact on the 1099 tax forms for 2019 recently distributed to shareholders.



Previous Current Net investment income, realized in 2019 $0.03 $0.03





Long-term capital gain, realized in 2019 $0.01 $0.03





Net investment income, realized in 2020 $0.06 $0.04





Total distribution $0.10 $0.10

