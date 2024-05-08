Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company"), a company engaged in marketing, transportation, logistics and repurposing of crude oil, refined products and dry bulk materials, today announced operational and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

Total revenue of $661.1 million , versus $650.2 million for the first quarter of 2023.

, versus for the first quarter of 2023. Net loss for the quarter improved $1.5 million year over year to ($0.5) million , or ($0.19) per common share.

year over year to , or per common share. EBITDA for the quarter improved $1.6 million year over year to $6.0 million , versus $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. Both net loss and EBITDA include $1.8 million of inventory liquidation gains for the first quarter of 2024 versus $1.0 million of inventory valuation losses for the first quarter of 2023.

year over year to , versus for the first quarter of 2023. Both net loss and EBITDA include of inventory liquidation gains for the first quarter of 2024 versus of inventory valuation losses for the first quarter of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents were $36.6 million as of March 31, 2024 , versus $33.3 million at December 31, 2023 .

as of , versus at . Liquidity of $83.6 million at March 31, 2024 , versus $80.3 million at December 31, 2023 .

at , versus at . Paid dividends of $0.24 per share.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) is a non-generally accepted accounting principle ("non-GAAP") financial measure that is defined and reconciled to net (losses) earnings in the financial tables later in this release.

"We are encouraged by the multiple signs of progress experienced across our business this quarter, especially on the margin side, as we continue to respond to the ongoing macroeconomic headwinds," said Kevin Roycraft, President & CEO of Adams. "We increased volumes and strengthened our margins within our oil segments and are optimistic these trends can continue throughout the year. We are also beginning to see signs of recovery in the chemical transport markets which could lead to a reversal of rate decreases from last year. We believe we are well-positioned to benefit when the economy improves, and confident in our ability to deliver long-term value to our shareholders."

Additional Operational Highlights

In the first quarter, Adams' crude oil marketing subsidiary, GulfMark Energy, Inc. ("GulfMark"), marketed 64,634 barrels per day ("bpd") of crude oil during the first quarter of 2024, compared to 94,030 bpd during the first quarter of 2023 and 73,381 bpd during the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in volumes was largely driven by GulfMark's exit from the Red River trucking operations in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The collective fleet of Service Transport Company ("Service Transport"), Adams' liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk transportation subsidiary, traveled 6.29 million miles during the first quarter of 2024, versus 6.55 million miles during the first quarter of 2023 and 6.13 million miles during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adams' crude oil pipeline and storage segment, which includes the Victoria Express Pipeline System, throughput was 11,256 bpd for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 10,088 bpd for the first quarter of 2023 and 9,377 bpd for the fourth quarter of 2023, and terminalling volumes were 11,544 bpd for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 10,395 bpd in the first quarter of 2023, and 9,589 bpd for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adams' remained solidly positioned with 329,287 barrels of crude oil inventory at March 31, 2024 , compared to 267,731 barrels at December 31, 2023 .

Capital Investments and Dividends

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company had capital expenditures of $6.2 million primarily for the purchase of seventeen tractors, thirteen trailers and other various equipment. In addition, Adams paid dividends of $0.7 million, or $0.24 per common share.

As part of Adams' on-going capital allocation strategy, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for the first quarter of 2024 of $0.24 per common share, payable on June 28, 2024, to shareholders of record as of June 14, 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), this press release and accompanying schedules include the non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). The accompanying schedules provide a reconciliation of EBITDA to net earnings (losses), its most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company defines EBITDA as net earnings (or losses) before interest income or expense, income tax and depreciation and amortization expense. Company management believes this measure is a useful indicator of the financial performance of our business and uses this measurement as an aid in monitoring the Company's ongoing financial performance from quarter to quarter and year to year on a regular basis and for benchmarking against peer companies. Management also believes that EBITDA is useful to investors as it is a measure commonly used by other companies in our industry and provides a comparison for investors for the Company's performance relative to its competitors. Our non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Adams' non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate such measures in the same manner as Adams does.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT).

About Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in crude oil marketing, transportation, terminalling and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk, interstate bulk transportation logistics of crude oil, condensate, fuels, oils and other petroleum products and recycling and repurposing of off-specification fuels, lubricants, crude oil and other chemicals through its subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc., Service Transport Company, Victoria Express Pipeline, LLC, GulfMark Terminals, LLC, Firebird Bulk Carriers, Inc. and Phoenix Oil, Inc. For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, capital deployment plans and other aspects of our operations or operating results as well as future industry developments and economic conditions. In many cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "estimate," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," "may," "will," "objective," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "expect," "believe," "predict," "budget," "projection," "goal," "forecast," "target" or similar words. Statements may be forward looking even in the absence of these particular words. Where, in any forward-looking statement, the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results or conditions, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and any other risk factors included in Adams' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, there can be no assurance that such expectation or belief will result or be achieved. Unless legally required, Adams undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact

Tracy E. Ohmart

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(713) 881-3609

Investor Relations Contact

John Beisler or Steven Hooser

Three Part Advisors

(817) 310-8776

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2024

2023 Revenues:







Marketing

$ 623,824

$ 608,476 Transportation

23,231

26,445 Pipeline and storage

4

— Logistics and repurposing

13,991

15,241 Total revenues

661,050

650,162









Costs and expenses:







Marketing

615,591

604,494 Transportation

20,150

22,413 Pipeline and storage

697

938 Logistics and repurposing

13,837

13,125 General and administrative

4,781

4,772 Depreciation and amortization

6,355

7,050 Total costs and expenses

661,411

652,792









Operating losses

(361)

(2,630)









Other income (expense):







Interest and other income

561

204 Interest expense

(793)

(696) Total other income (expense), net

(232)

(492)









Losses before income taxes

(593)

(3,122) Income tax benefit

95

1,123









Net losses

$ (498)

$ (1,999)









Losses per share:







Basic net losses per common share

$ (0.19)

$ (0.79) Diluted net losses per common share

$ (0.19)

$ (0.79)









Dividends per common share

$ 0.24

$ 0.24

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)





March 31,

December 31,



2024

2023 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 36,603

$ 33,256 Restricted cash

11,664

11,990 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

185,296

164,295 Inventory

27,326

19,827 Prepayments and other current assets

2,538

3,103 Total current assets

263,427

232,471









Property and equipment, net

104,659

105,065 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

5,385

5,832 Intangible assets, net

7,563

7,985 Goodwill

6,673

6,673 Other assets

3,124

3,308 Total assets

$ 390,831

$ 361,334









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 219,421

$ 183,102 Current portion of finance lease obligations

6,251

6,206 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

2,508

2,829 Current portion of long-term debt

2,500

2,500 Other current liabilities

15,492

16,150 Total current liabilities

246,172

210,787 Other long-term liabilities:







Long-term debt

16,750

19,375 Asset retirement obligations

2,529

2,514 Finance lease obligations

18,087

19,685 Operating lease liabilities

2,883

3,006 Deferred taxes and other liabilities

12,756

13,251 Total liabilities

299,177

268,618









Commitments and contingencies

















Shareholders' equity

91,654

92,716 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 390,831

$ 361,334

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023 Operating activities:





Net losses $ (498)

$ (1,999) Adjustments to reconcile net losses to net cash





provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 6,355

7,050 Gains on sales of property (337)

(31) Provision for credit losses (23)

(3) Stock-based compensation expense 307

283 Deferred income taxes (504)

(1,424) Net change in fair value contracts —

(487) Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (20,978)

30,916 Accounts receivable/payable, affiliates —

(31) Inventories (7,499)

4,644 Prepayments and other current assets 565

90 Accounts payable 36,291

(12,653) Accrued liabilities (599)

(2,514) Other (17)

(134) Net cash provided by operating activities 13,063

23,707







Investing activities:





Property and equipment additions (6,152)

(1,900) Proceeds from property sales 962

441 Net cash used in investing activities (5,190)

(1,459)







Financing activities:





Borrowings under Credit Agreement —

18,000 Repayments under Credit Agreement (2,625)

(18,625) Principal repayments of finance lease obligations (1,553)

(1,576) Net proceeds from sale of equity —

549 Dividends paid on common stock (674)

(681) Net cash used in financing activities (4,852)

(2,333)







Increase in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 3,021

19,915 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 45,246

31,067 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 48,267

$ 50,982

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (In thousands)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2024

2023 Reconciliation of EBITDA to Net (Losses) Earnings:







Net losses

$ (498)

$ (1,999) Add (subtract):







Interest income

(561)

(204) Interest expense

793

696 Income tax benefit

(95)

(1,123) Depreciation and amortization

6,355

7,050 EBITDA

$ 5,994

$ 4,420

