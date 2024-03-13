Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results

Reports Year-over-Year Increase in Cash Flow from Operations and Total Liquidity

HOUSTON, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company"), a company engaged in marketing, transportation, logistics and repurposing of crude oil, refined products and dry bulk materials, today announced operational and financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Summary

Total revenue of $709.8 million , versus $747.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

, versus for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net loss for the quarter improved $6.4 million year-over-year to ($0.9) million , or ($0.34) per common share.

year-over-year to , or per common share. Adjusted net earnings of $0.1 million , or $0.03 per diluted common share, compared to adjusted net loss of ($2.7) million , or ($0.85) per common share, for the prior-year quarter.

, or per diluted common share, compared to adjusted net loss of , or per common share, for the prior-year quarter. Net cash provided by operating activities of $22.4 million , versus net cash used in operating activities of $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

, versus net cash used in operating activities of for the fourth quarter of 2022. Cash and cash equivalents of $33.3 million at December 31, 2023 versus $20.5 million at December 31, 2022 and $16.3 million at September 30, 2023 .

at versus at and at . Liquidity of $80.3 million at December 31, 2023 , versus $55.9 million at September 30, 2023 and $72.1 million at December 31, 2022 .

at , versus at and at . Paid dividends of $0.24 per common share.

Full Year 2023 Financial Summary

Net income of $0.2 million , or $0.08 per diluted common share, on revenues of $2.75 billion , compared to $3.5 million , or $0.85 per diluted common share, on revenues of $3.37 billion for the prior year.

, or per diluted common share, on revenues of , compared to , or per diluted common share, on revenues of for the prior year. Adjusted net loss of ($3.7) million , or ($1.45) per common share, compared to adjusted net earnings of $4.2 million , or $1.02 per diluted common share in the prior year.

, or per common share, compared to adjusted net earnings of , or per diluted common share in the prior year. Net cash provided by operating activities of $30.3 million , compared to $13.8 million for the full year 2022.

Adjusted net (losses) earnings and adjusted net (losses) earnings per common share are non-generally accepted accounting principle ("non-GAAP") financial measures that are defined and reconciled, along with the non-GAAP financial measure adjusted cash flow in the financial tables later in this release.

"Our performance in the fourth quarter showcased several encouraging highlights in a very challenging environment. Our crude oil marketing segment demonstrated a sequential increase in operating income despite a number of headwinds," said Kevin J. Roycraft, Chief Executive Officer of Adams. "Moreover, we increased our cash balance and liquidity and nearly tripled our net income on a sequential basis."

"We believe the challenges facing our GulfMark and Service Transport segments are expected to remain in place for the next few months, and we anticipate a gradual recovery to begin late in the first half of 2024," Mr. Roycraft continued. "Our Company remains in a very strong financial position to navigate the continued macroeconomic challenges affecting our industries. We are well-prepared to deliver meaningful performance when our key markets begin to improve. In addition, our continued commitment to our dividend should deliver long-term value to our shareholders," Mr. Roycraft concluded.

Additional Operational Highlights

In the fourth quarter, Adams' crude oil marketing subsidiary, GulfMark Energy, Inc. ("GulfMark"), successfully exited its Red River operations in Oklahoma and North Texas , recognizing nearly $1 million in one-time expenses associated with the closure, as well as $2.6 million in gains on sales of liquidated equipment. GulfMark marketed 73,381 barrels per day ("bpd") of crude oil during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 99,441 bpd during the fourth quarter of 2022 and 92,556 bpd for the third quarter of 2023. The primary driver for the barrel reduction was the Red River closure. For the full year 2023, GulfMark marketed 87,985 bpd of crude oil versus 94,873 bpd for the full year 2022.

crude oil marketing subsidiary, GulfMark Energy, Inc. ("GulfMark"), successfully exited its operations in and , recognizing nearly in one-time expenses associated with the closure, as well as in gains on sales of liquidated equipment. GulfMark marketed 73,381 barrels per day ("bpd") of crude oil during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 99,441 bpd during the fourth quarter of 2022 and 92,556 bpd for the third quarter of 2023. The primary driver for the barrel reduction was the Red River closure. For the full year 2023, GulfMark marketed 87,985 bpd of crude oil versus 94,873 bpd for the full year 2022. The collective fleet of Service Transport Company ("Service Transport"), Adams' liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk transportation subsidiary, traveled 6.13 million miles during the fourth quarter of 2023, versus 6.07 million miles during the fourth quarter of 2022 and 6.51 million miles during the third quarter of 2023. For the full year 2023, Service Transport traveled 25.5 million miles versus 26.5 million miles for the full year 2022.

liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk transportation subsidiary, traveled 6.13 million miles during the fourth quarter of 2023, versus 6.07 million miles during the fourth quarter of 2022 and 6.51 million miles during the third quarter of 2023. For the full year 2023, Service Transport traveled 25.5 million miles versus 26.5 million miles for the full year 2022. Adams' crude oil pipeline and storage segment, which includes the Victoria Express Pipeline System, throughput was 9,377 bpd for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 10,615 bpd for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 8,548 bpd for the third quarter of 2023. Terminalling volumes were 9,589 bpd for the fourth quarter of 2023, versus 10,833 bpd for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 9,350 bpd for the third quarter of 2023. For the full year 2023, pipeline throughput was 9,140 bpd versus 11,084 bpd for the full year 2022, while terminalling volumes were 10,026 bpd for 2023 versus 11,296 bpd for 2022.

crude oil pipeline and storage segment, which includes the Victoria Express Pipeline System, throughput was 9,377 bpd for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 10,615 bpd for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 8,548 bpd for the third quarter of 2023. Terminalling volumes were 9,589 bpd for the fourth quarter of 2023, versus 10,833 bpd for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 9,350 bpd for the third quarter of 2023. For the full year 2023, pipeline throughput was 9,140 bpd versus 11,084 bpd for the full year 2022, while terminalling volumes were 10,026 bpd for 2023 versus 11,296 bpd for 2022. The logistics and repurposing segment, which includes the Firebird Bulk Carriers, Inc. and Phoenix Oil, Inc. businesses acquired in August 2022 , had another quarter of positive impact on quarterly and full year 2023 cash flow.

, had another quarter of positive impact on quarterly and full year 2023 cash flow. Adams' remained solidly positioned with 267,731 barrels of crude oil inventory at December 31, 2023 compared to 328,562 barrels at December 31, 2022 .

remained solidly positioned with 267,731 barrels of crude oil inventory at compared to 328,562 barrels at . Ended 2023 with a combined owned or leased fleet across the organization of 605 tractors and 1,131 trailers compared to 668 tractors and 1,219 trailers at the end of 2022. Through its continued targeted efforts to maintain a modernized fleet, Adams' average life of its tractor fleet was 3.5 years at December 31, 2023 compared to 3.6 years at December 31, 2022 .

Capital Investments and Dividends

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company had capital expenditures of $3.0 million for the purchase of eight tractors, thirteen trailers and other field equipment. In addition, Adams paid dividends of $0.6 million, or $0.24 per common share.

For the full year 2023, Adams had capital expenditures of $11.9 million relating to the purchase of 26 tractors and 24 trailers, the purchase of land for our Dayton expansion project, and other various equipment.

As previously announced on February 20, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2023 in the amount of $0.24 per common share, payable on March 22, 2024 to shareholders of record as of March 8, 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and accompanying schedules includes the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted cash flow, adjusted net earnings (losses) and adjusted earnings (losses) per common share. The accompanying schedules provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Company management believes these measures are useful indicators of the financial performance of our business and uses these measurements as aids in monitoring the Company's ongoing financial performance from quarter to quarter and year to year on a regular basis and for benchmarking against peer companies. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, net cash flow provided by operating activities, earnings per share or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Adams' non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate such measures in the same manner as Adams does.

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:













Marketing $ 671,682

$ 707,728

$ 2,585,355

$ 3,232,193 Transportation 23,256

26,322

98,359

112,376 Pipeline and storage 15

—

323

— Logistics and repurposing 14,798

13,671

61,256

22,348 Total revenues 709,751

747,721

2,745,293

3,366,917















Costs and expenses:













Marketing 665,868

710,121

2,560,284

3,208,595 Transportation 18,676

21,702

80,991

89,973 Pipeline and storage 757

703

3,107

2,502 Logistics and repurposing 14,269

12,069

55,717

19,651 General and administrative 4,283

4,858

14,932

17,718 Depreciation and amortization 6,574

6,598

27,863

22,707 Total costs and expenses 710,427

756,051

2,742,894

3,361,146















Operating (losses) earnings (676)

(8,330)

2,399

5,771















Other income (expense):













Interest income 578

256

1,471

921 Interest expense (859)

(918)

(3,384)

(1,287) Total other (expense) income, net (281)

(662)

(1,913)

(366)















(Losses) earnings before income taxes (957)

(8,992)

486

5,405















Income tax benefit (provision) 83

1,723

(274)

(1,918)















Net (losses) earnings $ (874)

$ (7,269)

$ 212

$ 3,487















(Losses) earnings per share:













Basic net (losses) earnings per common share $ (0.34)

$ (2.34)

$ 0.08

$ 0.86 Diluted net (losses) earnings per common share $ (0.34)

$ (2.34)

$ 0.08

$ 0.85















Dividends per common share $ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.96

$ 0.96

















ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)



December 31,

2023

2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,256

$ 20,532 Restricted cash 11,990

10,535 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 164,295

189,039 Inventory 19,827

26,919 Prepayments and other current assets 3,103

3,118 Total current assets 232,471

250,143







Property and equipment, net 105,065

106,425 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 5,832

7,720 Intangible assets, net 7,985

9,745 Goodwill 6,673

6,428 Other assets 3,308

3,698 Total assets $ 361,334

$ 384,159







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 183,102

$ 204,391 Accounts payable – related party —

31 Derivative liabilities —

330 Current portion of finance lease obligations 6,206

4,382 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,829

2,712 Current portion of long-term debt 2,500

— Other current liabilities 16,150

19,214 Total current liabilities 210,787

231,060 Other long-term liabilities:





Long-term debt 19,375

24,375 Asset retirement obligations 2,514

2,459 Finance lease obligations 19,685

12,085 Operating lease liabilities 3,006

5,007 Deferred taxes and other liabilities 13,251

15,996 Total liabilities 268,618

290,982







Commitments and contingencies













Shareholders' equity 92,716

93,177 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 361,334

$ 384,159

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Operating activities:













Net (losses) earnings $ (874)

$ (7,269)

$ 212

$ 3,487 Adjustments to reconcile net (losses) earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 6,574

6,598

27,863

22,707 Gains on sales of property (2,607)

(803)

(4,036)

(2,512) Provision for doubtful accounts —

—

29

(20) Stock-based compensation expense 149

310

1,193

1,022 Change in contingent consideration liability —

—

(2,566)

— Deferred income taxes (2,419)

(375)

(2,416)

(2,136) Net change in fair value contracts 5

2,237

(330)

353 Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 54,968

9,483

24,715

(46,577) Accounts receivable/payable, affiliates —

16

(31)

33 Inventories 7,823

2,925

7,092

(7,334) Income tax receivable 510

—

—

6,424 Prepayments and other current assets (633)

(1,060)

15

(592) Accounts payable (43,509)

(12,163)

(21,270)

34,762 Accrued liabilities 2,294

(2,162)

(415)

4,327 Other 156

208

220

(167) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 22,437

(2,055)

30,275

13,777















Investing activities:













Property and equipment additions (2,980)

(694)

(11,897)

(7,491) Acquisition of Firebird and Phoenix, net of cash acquired —

443

—

(33,147) Proceeds from property sales 5,707

893

8,785

3,102 Insurance and state collateral refunds —

1,202

—

1,533 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,727

1,844

(3,112)

(36,003)















Financing activities:













Borrowings under Credit Agreement —

72,000

76,000

117,000 Repayments under Credit Agreement (625)

(62,625)

(78,500)

(92,625) Principal repayments of finance lease obligations (3,572)

(1,250)

(8,516)

(4,741) Cash paid for debt issuance costs —

(1,679)

—

(1,679) Repurchase of common shares from KSA —

(69,928)

—

(69,928) Net proceeds from sale of equity —

1,441

549

1,724 Dividends paid on common stock (609)

(595)

(2,517)

(3,775) Net cash used in financing activities (4,806)

(62,636)

(12,984)

(54,024)















Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 20,358

(62,847)

14,179

(76,250) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 24,888

93,914

31,067

107,317 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 45,246

$ 31,067

$ 45,246

$ 31,067

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Reconciliation of Adjusted Cash Flow to















Net (Losses) Earnings:















Net (losses) earnings

$ (874)

$ (7,269)

$ 212

$ 3,487 Add (subtract):















Income tax (benefit) provision

(83)

(1,723)

274

1,918 Depreciation and amortization

6,574

6,598

27,863

22,707 Gains on sales of property

(2,607)

(803)

(4,036)

(2,512) Stock-based compensation expense

149

310

1,193

1,022 Change in contingent consideration liability

—

—

(2,566)

— Inventory valuation losses

3,673

4,070

751

2,008 Net change in fair value contracts

5

2,237

(330)

353 Adjusted cash flow

$ 6,837

$ 3,420

$ 23,361

$ 28,983

Reconciliation of Net (Losses) Earnings to Adjusted















Net (Losses) Earnings and Adjusted (Losses)















Earnings per Common Share:















Net (losses) earnings

$ (874)

$ (7,269)

$ 212

$ 3,487 Add (subtract):















Gains on sales of property

(2,607)

(803)

(4,036)

(2,512) Stock-based compensation expense

149

310

1,193

1,022 Change in contingent consideration liability

—

—

(2,566)

— Net change in fair value contracts

5

2,237

(330)

353 Inventory valuation losses

3,673

4,070

751

2,008 Tax effect of adjustments to (losses) earnings

(256)

(1,221)

1,048

(183) Adjusted net earnings (losses)

$ 90

$ (2,676)

$ (3,728)

$ 4,175

















Adjusted earnings (losses) per common share

$ 0.03

$ (0.85)

$ (1.45)

$ 1.02

Reconciliation of Adjusted Cash Flow to Net Cash















Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 22,437

$ (2,055)

$ 30,275

$ 13,777 Add (subtract):















Income tax (benefit) provision

(83)

(1,723)

274

1,918 Deferred income taxes

2,419

375

2,416

2,136 Provision for doubtful accounts

—

—

(29)

20 Inventory valuation losses

3,673

4,070

751

2,008 Changes in assets and liabilities

(21,609)

2,753

(10,326)

9,124 Adjusted cash flow

$ 6,837

$ 3,420

$ 23,361

$ 28,983





































