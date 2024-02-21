ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

21 Feb, 2024, 16:05 ET

HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.24 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2023, payable on March 22, 2024 to shareholders of record as of close of business on March 8, 2024.

Kevin J. Roycraft, Adams' Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We are pleased to announce yet another regular cash dividend for the advantage of our shareholders. Over 25 years, we have reliably paid dividends, thanks to our steadfast commitment to maintaining the stability of our business and fortifying our corporate financial standing."

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in crude oil marketing, transportation, terminalling and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk, interstate bulk transportation logistics of crude oil, condensate, fuels, oils and other petroleum products and recycling and repurposing of off-specification fuels, lubricants, crude oil and other chemicals through its subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc., Service Transport Company, Victoria Express Pipeline, LLC, GulfMark Terminals, LLC, Firebird Bulk Carriers, Inc. and Phoenix Oil, Inc. For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, and other aspects of our operations or operating results. In many cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "estimate," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," "may," "will," "objective," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "expect," "believe," "predict," "budget," "projection," "goal," "forecast," "target" or similar words. Statements may be forward looking even in the absence of these particular words. Where, in any forward-looking statement, the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and any other risk factors included in Adams' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, there can be no assurance that such expectation or belief will result or be achieved. Unless legally required, Adams undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact

Tracy E. Ohmart
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
tohmart@adamsresources.com
(713) 881-3609

Investor Relations Contact

John Beisler or Steven Hooser
Three Part Advisors
(817) 310-8776

