Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Results For First Quarter 2021 And Declares Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company") today announced operational and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share.

Reported net earnings of $2.8 million , or $0.66 per diluted common share, on revenues of $325.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $11.4 million , or a loss of $2.69 per diluted common share, on revenues of $353.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. Negatively impacting the Company's financial performance for the first quarter of 2021 was the severe winter storm in Texas during February that resulted in approximately a week's worth of downtime for Adams' collective operations.

Adjusted net (losses) earnings, adjusted (losses) earnings per diluted common share and adjusted cash flow are non-generally accepted accounting principle ("non-GAAP") financial measures that are defined and reconciled in the financial tables below.

Additional Highlights for Q1 2021

Maintained strong financial flexibility at March 31, 2021 , including $59.0 million in cash and cash equivalents. This represented a 50% increase in cash and cash equivalents from $39.3 million at December 31, 2020 .

, compared to 421,759 barrels at . The collective fleet of Service Transport Company ("Service Transport"), Adams' liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk transportation subsidiary, traveled approximately 6.93 million miles during the first quarter of 2021, compared to 5.24 million miles during the first quarter of 2020 and 7.48 million miles during the fourth quarter of 2020. Significantly contributing to the year-over-year increase in miles traveled for the first quarter was the mid-2020 recent purchase of assets from CTL Transportation, which grew the Company's collective fleet of tractors and trailers by more than 50% and expanded its footprint of operations into important markets in Florida , Georgia , Illinois , Missouri and Ohio .

Kevin J. Roycraft, Adams' Chief Executive Officer, commented, "While unexpected downtime from the severe winter storm in February had a negative impact, we were pleased with our overall financial performance for the first quarter of 2021. During the period, all of our business segments benefited from an improving economic backdrop, and we look forward to further recovery for the remainder of 2021 and into next year. Supporting this view is the continued rollout of COVID-19 vaccines that will allow the global population to return to the more normal activities they were accustomed to prior to the pandemic."

Capital Investments and Dividends

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company spent capital of $0.2 million for computer and other field equipment. In addition, Adams paid dividends of $1.0 million, or $0.24 per common share.

Adams' Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend for the first quarter of 2021 of $0.24 per common share, payable on June 18, 2021, to shareholders of record as of June 4, 2021. Adams' has consistently paid a dividend since 1994.

New Credit Facility

On May 4, 2021, the Company entered into a $40 million credit facility with Wells Fargo Bank, NA. The credit facility is for three years and provides enhanced financial flexibility for Adams' as it potentially executes on additional opportunities to prudently expand its business. As part of the $40 million borrowing base, the credit facility allows the Company to issue Letters of Credits totaling up to $20 million, a portion of which is expected to be immediately utilized to release approximately $5 million of currently restricted cash into the Company's operating account for use in the business as necessary.

Outlook

Mr. Roycraft concluded, "As we look to the remainder of 2021, we believe our collective business is well positioned for continued success. Supporting our view are the two strategic M&A transactions we executed in 2020 that significantly enhanced and expanded our service offerings and footprint of operations.

"While our recent expansion initiatives are key milestones, as important to our long-term success is our strong balance sheet. Having financial flexibility is critical, especially in today's environment, and the new credit facility we entered into earlier this week provides us increased liquidity as we look to further grow the business for the benefit of all of our shareholders. As important, it affords our best-in-class employee team an enhanced ability to remain solely focused on providing our customers unparalleled service quality and reliability."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and accompanying schedules includes the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted cash flow, adjusted net (losses) earnings and adjusted (losses) earnings per common share. The accompanying schedules provide definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Company management believes these measures are useful indicators of the financial performance of our business and uses these measurements as aids in monitoring the Company's ongoing financial performance from quarter to quarter and year to year on a regular basis and for benchmarking against peer companies. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, net cash flow provided by operating activities, earnings per share or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do. The non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled in the financial tables below.

About Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in crude oil marketing, transportation, terminalling and storage and tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk through its subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc., Service Transport Company, Victoria Express Pipeline, LLC and GulfMark Terminals, LLC. For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, and other aspects of our operations or operating results. In many cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "estimate," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," "may," "will," "objective," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "expect," "believe," "predict," "budget," "projection," "goal," "forecast," "target" or similar words. Statements may be forward looking even in the absence of these particular words. Where, in any forward-looking statement, the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and any other risk factors included in Adams' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, there can be no assurance that such expectation or belief will result or be achieved. Unless legally required, Adams undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

Tracy E. Ohmart

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(713) 881-3609

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021

2020 Revenues:







Marketing

$ 304,023



$ 337,221

Transportation

21,235



16,256

Pipeline and storage

233



—

Total revenues

325,491



353,477











Costs and expenses:







Marketing

295,207



352,865

Transportation

17,460



13,185

Pipeline and storage

544



—

General and administrative

3,376



2,894

Depreciation and amortization

5,053



4,473

Total costs and expenses

321,640



373,417











Operating earnings (losses)

3,851



(19,940)











Other income (expense):







Interest and other income

134



365

Interest expense

(220)



(150)

Total other income (expense), net

(86)



215











Earnings (losses) before income taxes

3,765



(19,725)

Income tax (provision) benefit

(957)



8,298











Net earnings (losses)

$ 2,808



$ (11,427)











Earnings (losses) per share:







Basic net earnings (losses) per common share

$ 0.66



$ (2.70)

Diluted net earnings (losses) per common share

$ 0.66



$ (2.69)











Dividends per common share

$ 0.24



$ 0.24













ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)





March 31,

December 31,



2021

2020 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 58,985



$ 39,293

Restricted cash

12,377



12,772

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

111,068



99,799

Accounts receivable – related party

13



—

Inventory

29,223



19,336

Derivative assets

576



61

Income tax receivable

11,638



13,288

Prepayments and other current assets

3,621



2,964

Total current assets

227,501



187,513











Property and equipment, net

90,643



94,134

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

7,774



8,051

Intangible assets, net

3,902



4,106

Other assets

2,482



2,383

Total assets

$ 332,302



$ 296,187











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 122,155



$ 85,991

Derivative liabilities

546



52

Current portion of finance lease obligations

4,494



4,112

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

2,172



2,050

Other current liabilities

19,888



22,343

Total current liabilities

149,255



114,548

Other long-term liabilities:







Asset retirement obligations

2,325



2,308

Finance lease obligations

12,202



11,507

Operating lease liabilities

5,603



6,000

Deferred taxes and other liabilities

11,900



12,732

Total liabilities

181,285



147,095











Commitments and contingencies

















Shareholders' equity

151,017



149,092

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 332,302



$ 296,187



ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021

2020 Operating activities:







Net earnings (losses)

$ 2,808



$ (11,427)

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (losses) to net cash







provided by (used in) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

5,053



4,473

Gains on sales of property

(83)



(140)

Provision for doubtful accounts

(1)



(24)

Stock-based compensation expense

185



134

Deferred income taxes

(829)



(2,689)

Net change in fair value contracts

(21)



(19)

Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(11,268)



41,617

Accounts receivable/payable, affiliates

(13)



1

Inventories

(9,887)



16,386

Income tax receivable

1,650



(5,530)

Prepayments and other current assets

(657)



253

Accounts payable

36,127



(68,384)

Accrued liabilities

51



1,506

Other

(114)



(3)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

23,001



(23,846)











Investing activities:







Property and equipment additions

(170)



(2,212)

Proceeds from property sales

1,005



502

Insurance and state collateral refunds

—



1,128

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

835



(582)











Financing activities:







Principal repayments of finance lease obligations

(1,014)



(532)

Payment for financed portion of VEX acquisition

(2,500)



—

Payment of contingent consideration liability

—



(54)

Dividends paid on common stock

(1,025)



(1,016)

Net cash used in financing activities

(4,539)



(1,602)











Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash

19,297



(26,030)

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period

52,065



122,255

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period

$ 71,362



$ 96,225



ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021

2020 Reconciliation of Adjusted Cash Flow to Net Earnings (Losses):







Net earnings (losses)

$ 2,808



$ (11,427)

Add (subtract):







Income tax (benefit) provision

957



(8,298)

Depreciation and amortization

5,053



4,473

Gains on sales of property

(83)



(140)

Stock-based compensation expense

185



134

Inventory liquidation gains

(6,943)



—

Inventory valuation losses

—



24,215

Net change in fair value contracts

(21)



(19)

Adjusted cash flow

$ 1,956



$ 8,938

















Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021

2020 Adjusted net (losses) earnings and (losses) earnings per







common share (Non-GAAP):







Net earnings (losses)

$ 2,808



$ (11,427)

Add (subtract):







Gains on sales of property

(83)



(140)

Stock-based compensation expense

185



134

Net change in fair value contracts

(21)



(19)

Inventory liquidation gains

(6,943)



—

Inventory valuation losses

—



24,215

Tax effect of adjustments to earnings (losses)

1,440



(5,080)

Adjusted net (losses) earnings

$ (2,614)



$ 7,683











Adjusted (losses) earnings per common share

$ (0.61)



$ 1.81





ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021

2020 Reconciliation of Adjusted Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 23,001



$ (23,846)

Add (subtract):







Income tax provision (benefit)

957



(8,298)

Deferred income taxes

829



2,689

Provision for doubtful accounts

1



24

Inventory liquidation gains

(6,943)



—

Inventory valuation losses

—



24,215

Changes in assets and liabilities

(15,889)



14,154

Adjusted cash flow

$ 1,956



$ 8,938



