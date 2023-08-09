ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS AND DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company"), a company engaged in marketing, transportation, logistics and repurposing of crude oil, refined products and dry bulk materials, today announced operational and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share.

Q2 2023 Financial Summary

Total revenue of $624.8 million , versus $992.1 million for the second quarter of 2022.

, versus for the second quarter of 2022. Net earnings of $0.8 million , or $0.32 per diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $2.0 million , or a loss of $0.79 per common share for the first quarter of 2023 and net earnings of $2.5 million , or $0.56 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2022.

, or per diluted common share, compared to a net loss of , or a loss of per common share for the first quarter of 2023 and net earnings of , or per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2022. Net cash used in operating activities of $27.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $2.7 million in net cash used in operating activities from the prior-year quarter. This decrease was primarily driven by the timing of payments and receipts from crude oil customers and changes in inventory due to fluctuations in crude oil pricing and barrels held.

for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of in net cash used in operating activities from the prior-year quarter. This decrease was primarily driven by the timing of payments and receipts from crude oil customers and changes in inventory due to fluctuations in crude oil pricing and barrels held. Adjusted cash flow of $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $9.0 million in the prior-year.

for the second quarter of 2023, compared to for the first quarter of 2023 and in the prior-year. Cash and cash equivalents were $9.0 million as of June 30, 2023 , versus $20.5 million at December 31, 2022 , primarily due to the timing of receipts and early payments from crude oil customers.

as of , versus at , primarily due to the timing of receipts and early payments from crude oil customers. Liquidity of $48.6 million at June 30, 2023 .

at . Paid dividends totaling $0.24 per share during the second quarter of 2023. The Company has consistently paid a dividend since 1994.

Adjusted cash flow is a non-generally accepted accounting principle ("non-GAAP") financial measure that is defined and reconciled, along with the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted net (losses) earnings and adjusted net (losses) earnings per diluted common share, in the financial tables later in this release.

Additional Operational Highlights

Adams' crude oil marketing subsidiary, GulfMark Energy, Inc. ("GulfMark"), marketed 92,152 barrels per day ("bpd") of crude oil during the second quarter of 2023, compared to 94,876 bpd during the second quarter of 2022 and 94,030 bpd during the first quarter of 2023.

The collective fleet of Service Transport Company ("Service Transport"), Adams' liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk transportation subsidiary, traveled 6.30 million miles during the second quarter of 2023, versus 6.86 million miles during the second quarter of 2022 and 6.55 million miles during the first quarter of 2023.

Adams' crude oil pipeline and storage segment, which includes the Victoria Express Pipeline System ("VEX Pipeline System"), throughput was 8,560 bpd for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 13,281 bpd for the second quarter of 2022 and 10,088 bpd for the first quarter of 2023, and terminalling volumes were 10,785 bpd for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 13,704 bpd in the second quarter of 2022, and 10,395 bpd for the first quarter of 2023.

The logistics and repurposing segment, which includes the Firebird Bulk Carriers, Inc. ("Firebird") and Phoenix Oil, Inc. (" Phoenix ") businesses acquired in August 2022 , had a positive impact on quarterly cash flow.

") businesses acquired in , had a positive impact on quarterly cash flow. Remained solidly positioned with 369,738 barrels of crude oil inventory at June 30, 2023 , compared to 328,562 barrels at December 31, 2022 .

"Our second quarter performance contains multiple bright spots in a challenging environment, including our crude oil marketing segment posting a sequential increase in operating income despite a number of headwinds," said Kevin J. Roycraft, Chief Executive Officer of Adams. "Adjusted cash flows also improved sequentially as each segment contributed positively, and we returned to positive net earnings for the quarter."

Capital Investments and Dividends

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company had capital expenditures of $4.0 million primarily for the previously announced purchase of land for the Dayton project, construction of the pipeline connection, three tractors, one trailer and other field equipment. In addition, Adams paid dividends of $0.6 million, or $0.24 per common share.

As part of Adams' on-going capital allocation strategy, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for the second quarter of 2023 of $0.24 per common share, payable on September 22, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023.

Outlook

"We believe the challenges facing our GulfMark and Service Transport segments have reached their lowest point, and we expect a more gradual recovery across our business over the remainder of the year and into 2024," Mr. Roycraft continued.

"Our Company remains in a very strong financial position to withstand the continued macroeconomic challenges facing our industries and is poised to deliver meaningful performance when our key markets begin to improve. This plus our continued commitment to our dividend should deliver long-term value to our shareholders," Mr. Roycraft concluded.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and accompanying schedules include the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted cash flow, adjusted net earnings (losses) nd adjusted earnings (losses) per common share. The accompanying schedules provide definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Company management believes these measures are useful indicators of the financial performance of our business and uses these measurements as aids in monitoring the Company's ongoing financial performance from quarter to quarter and year to year on a regular basis and for benchmarking against peer companies. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, net cash flow provided by operating activities, earnings per share or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Adams' non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate such measures in the same manner as Adams does.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). To participate in the live conference call, dial 1-877-344-7529 (Toll-Free) within the U.S., or 1-412-317-0088 (Toll-Required) outside the U.S., or log into the webcast, available on Adams' investor relations website at adamsresources.com/investor-relations . A replay will also be available on the Company's website or by dialing 1-877-317-6789 (Toll-Free) within the U.S., or 1-412-317-6789 (Toll-Required) outside the U.S. and entering code 6520493.

About Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in crude oil marketing, transportation, terminalling and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk, interstate bulk transportation logistics of crude oil, condensate, fuels, oils and other petroleum products and recycling and repurposing of off-specification fuels, lubricants, crude oil and other chemicals through its subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc., Service Transport Company, Victoria Express Pipeline, LLC, GulfMark Terminals, LLC, Firebird Bulk Carriers, Inc. and Phoenix Oil, Inc. For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, capital deployment plans and other aspects of our operations or operating results. In many cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "estimate," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," "may," "will," "objective," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "expect," "believe," "predict," "budget," "projection," "goal," "forecast," "target" or similar words. Statements may be forward looking even in the absence of these particular words. Where, in any forward-looking statement, the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and any other risk factors included in Adams' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, there can be no assurance that such expectation or belief will result or be achieved. Unless legally required, Adams undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:















Marketing

$ 585,272

$ 962,516

$ 1,193,748

$ 1,710,071 Transportation

24,452

29,534

50,897

56,224 Pipeline and storage

249

—

249

— Logistics and repurposing

14,793

—

30,034

— Total revenues

624,766

992,050

1,274,928

1,766,295

















Costs and expenses:















Marketing

579,753

955,511

1,184,247

1,691,158 Transportation

20,260

23,674

42,673

44,539 Pipeline and storage

753

606

1,691

1,160 Logistics and repurposing

13,202

—

26,327

— General and administrative

1,715

4,211

6,487

8,229 Depreciation and amortization

7,303

5,088

14,353

10,101 Total costs and expenses

622,986

989,090

1,275,778

1,755,187

















Operating earnings (losses)

1,780

2,960

(850)

11,108

















Other income (expense):















Interest and other income

570

303

774

327 Interest expense

(802)

(136)

(1,498)

(250) Total other (expense) income, net

(232)

167

(724)

77

















Earnings (Losses) before income taxes

1,548

3,127

(1,574)

11,185 Income tax (provision) benefit

(721)

(651)

402

(2,619)

















Net earnings (losses)

$ 827

$ 2,476

$ (1,172)

$ 8,566

















Earnings (Losses) per share:















Basic net earnings (losses) per common share

$ 0.33

$ 0.57

$ (0.46)

$ 1.96 Diluted net earnings (losses) per common share

$ 0.32

$ 0.56

$ (0.46)

$ 1.95

















Dividends per common share

$ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.48

$ 0.48



















ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)





June 30,

December 31,



2023

2022 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 8,974

$ 20,532 Restricted cash

8,784

10,535 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

158,433

189,039 Inventory

26,523

26,919 Income tax receivable

469

— Prepayments and other current assets

2,608

3,118 Total current assets

205,791

250,143









Property and equipment, net

111,834

106,425 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

6,783

7,720 Intangible assets, net

8,837

9,745 Goodwill

6,673

6,428 Other assets

3,564

3,698 Total assets

$ 343,482

$ 384,159









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 162,787

$ 204,391 Accounts payable – related party

—

31 Derivative liabilities

30

330 Current portion of finance lease obligations

6,444

4,382 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

2,802

2,712 Current portion of long-term debt

2,500

— Other current liabilities

14,011

19,214 Total current liabilities

188,574

231,060 Other long-term liabilities:







Long-term debt

20,625

24,375 Asset retirement obligations

2,650

2,459 Finance lease obligations

20,693

12,085 Operating lease liabilities

3,986

5,007 Deferred taxes and other liabilities

15,233

15,996 Total liabilities

251,761

290,982 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity

91,721

93,177 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 343,482

$ 384,159

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Operating activities:













Net earnings (losses) $ 827

$ 2,476

$ (1,172)

$ 8,566 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (losses) to net cash













used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 7,303

5,088

14,353

10,101 Gains on sales of property (735)

(447)

(766)

(938) Provision for doubtful accounts (7)

(3)

(10)

(8) Stock-based compensation expense 372

263

655

458 Change in contingent consideration liability (2,566)

—

(2,566)

— Deferred income taxes 654

(893)

(770)

(332) Net change in fair value contracts 187

(610)

(300)

(630) Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (300)

(55,177)

30,616

(129,837) Accounts receivable/payable, affiliates —

(48)

(31)

— Inventories (4,248)

(18,899)

396

(42,339) Income tax receivable (469)

5,140

(469)

6,424 Prepayments and other current assets 420

(302)

510

382 Accounts payable (28,953)

29,933

(41,606)

121,144 Accrued liabilities (50)

3,389

(2,564)

2,614 Other 250

39

116

217 Net cash used in operating activities (27,315)

(30,051)

(3,608)

(24,178)















Investing activities:













Property and equipment additions (4,008)

(1,089)

(5,908)

(4,783) Proceeds from property sales 1,003

518

1,444

1,374 Net cash used in investing activities (3,005)

(571)

(4,464)

(3,409)















Financing activities:













Borrowings under Credit Agreement 20,000

30,000

38,000

30,000 Repayments under Credit Agreement (20,625)

(30,000)

(39,250)

(30,000) Principal repayments of finance lease obligations (1,671)

(1,167)

(3,247)

(2,306) Net proceeds from sale of equity —

283

549

283 Dividends paid on common stock (608)

(1,058)

(1,289)

(2,126) Net cash used in financing activities (2,904)

(1,942)

(5,237)

(4,149)















Decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash (33,224)

(32,564)

(13,309)

(31,736) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 50,982

108,145

31,067

107,317 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 17,758

$ 75,581

$ 17,758

$ 75,581

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Reconciliation of Adjusted Cash Flow to















Net Earnings (Losses):















Net earnings (losses)

$ 827

$ 2,476

$ (1,172)

$ 8,566 Add (subtract):















Income tax provision (benefit)

721

651

(402)

2,619 Depreciation and amortization

7,303

5,088

14,353

10,101 Gains on sales of property

(735)

(447)

(766)

(938) Stock-based compensation expense

372

263

655

458 Change in contingent consideration liability

(2,566)

—

(2,566)

— Inventory liquidation gains

—

—

—

(7,184) Inventory valuation losses

951

1,533

1,968

— Net change in fair value contracts

187

(610)

(300)

(630) Adjusted cash flow

$ 7,060

$ 8,954

$ 11,770

$ 12,992

Adjusted net earnings (losses) and earnings















(losses) per common share (Non-GAAP):















Net earnings (losses)

$ 827

$ 2,476

$ (1,172)

$ 8,566 Add (subtract):















Gains on sales of property

(735)

(447)

(766)

(938) Stock-based compensation expense

372

263

655

458 Change in contingent consideration liability

(2,566)

—

(2,566)

— Net change in fair value contracts

187

(610)

(300)

(630) Inventory liquidation gains

—

—

—

(7,184) Inventory valuation losses

951

1,533

1,968

— Tax effect of adjustments to earnings (losses)

376

(155)

212

1,742 Adjusted net (losses) earnings

$ (588)

$ 3,060

$ (1,969)

$ 2,014

















Adjusted (losses) earnings per common share

$ (0.23)

$ 0.69

$ (0.78)

$ 0.46

Reconciliation of Adjusted Cash Flow to Net Cash











Used in Operating Activities:















Net cash used in operating activities

$ (27,315)

$ (30,051)

$ (3,608)

$ (24,178) Add (subtract):















Income tax provision (benefit)

721

651

(402)

2,619 Deferred income taxes

(654)

893

770

332 Provision for doubtful accounts

7

3

10

8 Inventory liquidation gains

—

—

—

(7,184) Inventory valuation losses

951

1,533

1,968

— Changes in assets and liabilities

33,350

35,925

13,032

41,395 Adjusted cash flow

$ 7,060

$ 8,954

$ 11,770

$ 12,992

