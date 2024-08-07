Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Aug 07, 2024, 16:05 ET
HOUSTON, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company"), a company engaged in marketing, transportation, logistics and repurposing of crude oil, refined products and dry bulk materials, today announced operational and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share.
Second Quarter 2024 Financial Summary
- Total revenue of $718.5 million
- Net loss of ($2.2) million, or ($0.87) per common share
- EBITDA of $3.7 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 million, which excludes inventory valuation losses
- Cash and cash equivalents of $38.5 million, versus $33.3 million at December 31, 2023
- Liquidity of $88.5 million, versus $80.3 million at December 31, 2023
- Repaid an additional $3.0 million of principal under our Credit Facility
- Paid dividends of $0.24 per share
EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA are non-generally accepted accounting principle ("non-GAAP") financial measures that are defined and reconciled to net (losses) earnings in the financial tables later in this release.
"Our second quarter results reflect the prolonged weakness across the specialty chemicals market through a combination of lower demand, excess capacity, and continued inflationary pressures across our business as well as an additional $0.8 million of self-insurance retention expense," said Kevin Roycraft, President and CEO of the Company. "We are encouraged by the increase in earnings from crude oil marketing operations, as higher oil prices compared to the prior-year quarter more than offset the lower volumes related to our exit of the Red River operations in the fourth quarter of 2023, and with the 23% sequential growth in the throughput and terminalling volumes at our Victoria Express pipeline."
"We remain optimistic that conditions in the chemical transportation market will begin to improve in the latter half of 2024, but more so in early 2025 through improved macroeconomic conditions and with capacity continuing to exit the industry. Overall, we remain in a strong financial position to fund our operations and pay our quarterly dividend, which is a key component of our delivering long-term returns to our shareholders."
Additional Operational Highlights
- Adams' crude oil marketing subsidiary, GulfMark Energy, Inc. ("GulfMark"), marketed 67,099 barrels per day ("bpd") of crude oil during the second quarter of 2024, compared to 92,152 bpd during the second quarter of 2023 and 64,634 bpd during the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in volumes compared to the prior year period was largely driven by GulfMark's exit from the Red River trucking operations in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- The collective fleet of Service Transport Company ("Service Transport"), Adams' liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk transportation subsidiary, traveled 6.32 million miles during the second quarter of 2024, versus 6.30 million miles during the second quarter of 2023 and 6.29 million miles during the first quarter of 2024.
- Throughput in Adams' crude oil pipeline and storage segment, which includes the Victoria Express Pipeline System, was 13,881 bpd for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 8,560 bpd for the second quarter of 2023 and 11,256 bpd for the first quarter of 2024, and terminalling volumes were 16,660 bpd for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 10,785 bpd in the second quarter of 2023, and 11,544 bpd for the first quarter of 2024.
- Adams' remained solidly positioned with 244,871 barrels of crude oil inventory at June 30, 2024, compared to 267,731 barrels at December 31, 2023.
Capital Investments and Dividends
During the second quarter of 2024, the Company had capital expenditures of $2.4 million primarily for the purchase of eleven tractors, two trailers and other various equipment and spending for the continuing construction of the Dayton facility. In addition, Adams paid dividends of $0.6 million, or $0.24 per common share.
As part of Adams' on-going capital allocation strategy, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for the second quarter of 2024 of $0.24 per common share, payable on September 27, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 13, 2024.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), this press release and accompanying schedules include the non-GAAP financial measures of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA. The accompanying schedules provide reconciliations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings (losses), their most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company defines EBITDA as net earnings (or losses) before interest income or expense, income tax and depreciation and amortization expense, and Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA after removing the effects of inventory liquidation gains and valuation losses. Company management believes these measures are useful indicators of the financial performance of our business and uses these measurements as aids in monitoring the Company's ongoing financial performance from quarter to quarter and year to year on a regular basis and for benchmarking against peer companies. Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors as they are measures commonly used by other companies in our industry and provide a comparison for investors for the Company's performance relative to its competitors. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Adams' non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate such measures in the same manner as Adams does.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. CT). To participate in the live conference call, dial 1-844-413-3976 (Toll-Free) within the U.S., or 1-412-317-1802 (Toll-Required) outside the U.S., or log into the webcast, available on Adams' investor relations website at adamsresources.com/investor-relations. A replay will also be available on the Company's website or by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (Toll-Free) within the U.S., or 1-412-317-0088 (Toll-Required) outside the U.S. and entering code 1445408.
About Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in crude oil marketing, transportation, terminalling and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk, interstate bulk transportation logistics of crude oil, condensate, fuels, oils and other petroleum products and recycling and repurposing of off-specification fuels, lubricants, crude oil and other chemicals through its subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc., Service Transport Company, Victoria Express Pipeline, LLC, GulfMark Terminals, LLC, Firebird Bulk Carriers, Inc. and Phoenix Oil, Inc. For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, capital deployment plans and other aspects of our operations or operating results as well as future industry developments and economic conditions. In many cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "estimate," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," "may," "will," "objective," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "expect," "believe," "predict," "budget," "projection," "goal," "forecast," "target" or similar words. Statements may be forward looking even in the absence of these particular words. Where, in any forward-looking statement, the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results or conditions, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and any other risk factors included in Adams' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, there can be no assurance that such expectation or belief will result or be achieved. Unless legally required, Adams undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Marketing
$ 682,825
$ 585,272
$ 1,306,649
$ 1,193,748
Transportation
22,756
24,452
45,987
50,897
Pipeline and storage
20
249
24
249
Logistics and repurposing
12,892
14,793
26,883
30,034
Total revenues
718,493
624,766
1,379,543
1,274,928
Costs and expenses:
Marketing
675,809
579,753
1,291,400
1,184,247
Transportation
19,356
20,260
39,506
42,673
Pipeline and storage
942
753
1,639
1,691
Logistics and repurposing
14,187
13,202
28,024
26,327
General and administrative
4,454
1,715
9,235
6,487
Depreciation and amortization
6,180
7,303
12,535
14,353
Total costs and expenses
720,928
622,986
1,382,339
1,275,778
Operating (losses) earnings
(2,435)
1,780
(2,796)
(850)
Other income (expense):
Interest and other income
573
570
1,134
774
Interest expense
(671)
(802)
(1,464)
(1,498)
Total other income (expense), net
(98)
(232)
(330)
(724)
(Losses) Earnings before income taxes
(2,533)
1,548
(3,126)
(1,574)
Income tax benefit (provision)
304
(721)
399
402
Net (losses) earnings
$ (2,229)
$ 827
$ (2,727)
$ (1,172)
(Losses) Earnings per share:
Basic net losses (earnings) per common share
$ (0.87)
$ 0.33
$ (1.06)
$ (0.46)
Diluted net losses (earnings) per common share
$ (0.87)
$ 0.32
$ (1.06)
$ (0.46)
Dividends per common share
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
$ 0.48
$ 0.48
ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 38,512
$ 33,256
Restricted cash
11,124
11,990
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
171,735
164,295
Inventory
19,895
19,827
Income tax receivable
109
—
Prepayments and other current assets
3,328
3,103
Total current assets
244,703
232,471
Property and equipment, net
100,426
105,065
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
4,702
5,832
Intangible assets, net
7,144
7,985
Goodwill
6,673
6,673
Other assets
3,061
3,308
Total assets
$ 366,709
$ 361,334
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 203,833
$ 183,102
Current portion of finance lease obligations
6,075
6,206
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
2,096
2,829
Current portion of long-term debt
2,500
2,500
Other current liabilities
16,484
16,150
Total current liabilities
230,988
210,787
Other long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt
13,125
19,375
Asset retirement obligations
2,545
2,514
Finance lease obligations
16,567
19,685
Operating lease liabilities
2,617
3,006
Deferred taxes and other liabilities
11,637
13,251
Total liabilities
277,479
268,618
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
89,230
92,716
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 366,709
$ 361,334
ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating activities:
Net losses
$ (2,229)
$ 827
$ (2,727)
$ (1,172)
Adjustments to reconcile net losses to net cash
provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
6,180
7,303
12,535
14,353
Gains on sales of property
(518)
(735)
(855)
(766)
Provision for credit losses
(52)
(7)
(75)
(10)
Stock-based compensation expense
451
372
758
655
Change in contingent consideration liability
—
(2,566)
—
(2,566)
Deferred income taxes
(1,119)
654
(1,623)
(770)
Net change in fair value contracts
—
187
—
(300)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
13,613
(300)
(7,365)
30,616
Accounts receivable/payable, affiliates
—
—
—
(31)
Inventories
7,431
(4,248)
(68)
396
Income tax receivable
(109)
(469)
(109)
(469)
Prepayments and other current assets
(790)
420
(225)
510
Accounts payable
(15,619)
(28,953)
20,672
(41,606)
Accrued liabilities
992
(50)
393
(2,564)
Other
84
250
67
116
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
8,315
(27,315)
21,378
(3,608)
Investing activities:
Property and equipment additions
(2,358)
(4,008)
(8,510)
(5,908)
Proceeds from property sales
1,348
1,003
2,310
1,444
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,010)
(3,005)
(6,200)
(4,464)
Financing activities:
Borrowings under Credit Agreement
—
20,000
—
38,000
Repayments under Credit Agreement
(3,625)
(20,625)
(6,250)
(39,250)
Principal repayments of finance lease obligations
(1,696)
(1,671)
(3,249)
(3,247)
Net proceeds from sale of equity
—
—
—
549
Dividends paid on common stock
(615)
(608)
(1,289)
(1,289)
Net cash used in financing activities
(5,936)
(2,904)
(10,788)
(5,237)
Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including
restricted cash
1,369
(33,224)
4,390
(13,309)
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash,
at beginning of period
48,267
50,982
45,246
31,067
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash,
at end of period
$ 49,636
$ 17,758
$ 49,636
$ 17,758
ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
to Net (Losses) Earnings:
Net (losses) earnings
$ (2,229)
$ 827
$ (2,727)
$ (1,172)
Add (subtract):
Interest income
(573)
(570)
(1,134)
(774)
Interest expense
671
802
1,464
1,498
Income tax (benefit) expense
(304)
721
(399)
(402)
Depreciation and amortization
6,180
7,303
12,535
14,353
EBITDA
$ 3,745
$ 9,083
$ 9,739
$ 13,503
Inventory liquidation gains
—
—
(1,297)
—
Inventory valuation losses
456
951
—
1,968
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 4,201
$ 10,034
$ 8,442
$ 15,471
