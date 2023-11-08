ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS AND DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company"), a company engaged in marketing, transportation, logistics and repurposing of crude oil, refined products and dry bulk materials, today announced operational and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share.

Q3 2023 Financial Summary

Total revenue of $760.6 million , versus $852.9 million for the third quarter of 2022.

, versus for the third quarter of 2022. Net earnings of $2.3 million , or $0.88 per diluted common share, compared to earnings of $0.8 million , or $0.32 per common share for the second quarter of 2023 and net earnings of $2.2 million , or $0.50 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2022.

, or per diluted common share, compared to earnings of , or per common share for the second quarter of 2023 and net earnings of , or per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities of $11.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $28.6 million from the prior-year quarter. This decrease was primarily driven by the timing of payments and receipts from crude oil customers and changes in inventory due to fluctuations in crude oil pricing and barrels held.

for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of from the prior-year quarter. This decrease was primarily driven by the timing of payments and receipts from crude oil customers and changes in inventory due to fluctuations in crude oil pricing and barrels held. Adjusted cash flow of $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $12.6 million in the prior-year.

for the third quarter of 2023, compared to for the second quarter of 2023 and in the prior-year. Cash and cash equivalents were $16.3 million as of September 30, 2023 , versus $9.0 million at June 30, 2023 , primarily due to the timing of receipts and early payments from crude oil customers.

as of , versus at , primarily due to the timing of receipts and early payments from crude oil customers. Liquidity of $55.9 million at September 30, 2023 , versus $48.6 million at June 30, 2023 .

at , versus at . Paid dividends totaling $0.24 per share during the third quarter of 2023. The Company has consistently paid a dividend since 1994.

Adjusted cash flow is a non-generally accepted accounting principle ("non-GAAP") financial measure that is defined and reconciled, along with the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted net (losses) earnings and adjusted net (losses) earnings per diluted common share, in the financial tables later in this release.

Additional Operational Highlights

Adams' crude oil marketing subsidiary, GulfMark Energy, Inc. ("GulfMark"), marketed 92,556 barrels per day ("bpd") of crude oil during the third quarter of 2023, compared to 91,878 bpd during the third quarter of 2022 and 92,152 bpd during the second quarter of 2023.

The collective fleet of Service Transport Company ("Service Transport"), Adams' liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk transportation subsidiary, traveled 6.51 million miles during the third quarter of 2023, versus 6.78 million miles during the third quarter of 2022 and 6.30 million miles during the second quarter of 2023.

Adams' crude oil pipeline and storage segment, which includes the Victoria Express Pipeline System ("VEX Pipeline System"), throughput was 8,548 bpd for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 9,963 bpd for the third quarter of 2022 and 8,560 bpd for the second quarter of 2023, and terminalling volumes were 9,350 bpd for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 9,716 bpd in the third quarter of 2022, and 10,785 bpd for the second quarter of 2023.

The logistics and repurposing segment, which includes the Firebird Bulk Carriers, Inc. ("Firebird") and Phoenix Oil, Inc. (" Phoenix ") businesses acquired in August 2022 , had a positive impact on quarterly cash flow.

") businesses acquired in , had a positive impact on quarterly cash flow. Remained solidly positioned with 307,175 barrels of crude oil inventory at September 30, 2023 , compared to 328,562 barrels at December 31, 2022 .

"Our performance in the third quarter showcased several encouraging highlights in a very challenging environment. Our crude oil marketing segment demonstrated a sequential increase in operating income despite a number of headwinds," said Kevin J. Roycraft, Chief Executive Officer of Adams. "Moreover, we increased our cash balance and liquidity and nearly tripled our net income on a sequential basis."

Capital Investments and Dividends

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company had capital expenditures of $3.0 million primarily for the previously announced purchase of ten tractors, eight trailers and other field equipment. In addition, Adams paid dividends of $0.6 million, or $0.24 per common share.

As part of Adams' on-going capital allocation strategy, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for the third quarter of 2023 of $0.24 per common share, payable on December 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023.

Outlook

"We believe the challenges facing our GulfMark and Service Transport segments are expected to remain in place for the next few months, with a gradual recovery to begin late in the first half of 2024," Mr. Roycraft continued. "Our Company remains in a very strong financial position to navigate the continued macroeconomic challenges affecting our industries. We are well-prepared to deliver meaningful performance when our key markets begin to improve. In addition, our continued commitment to our dividend should deliver long-term value to our shareholders," Mr. Roycraft concluded.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and accompanying schedules include the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted cash flow, adjusted net earnings (losses) and adjusted earnings (losses) per common share. The accompanying schedules provide definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Company management believes these measures are useful indicators of the financial performance of our business and uses these measurements as aids in monitoring the Company's ongoing financial performance from quarter to quarter and year to year on a regular basis and for benchmarking against peer companies. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, net cash flow provided by operating activities, earnings per share or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Adams' non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate such measures in the same manner as Adams does.

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:















Marketing

$ 719,925

$ 814,394

$ 1,913,673

$ 2,524,465 Transportation

24,206

29,830

75,103

86,054 Pipeline and storage

59

—

308

— Logistics and repurposing

16,424

8,677

46,458

8,677 Total revenues

760,614

852,901

2,035,542

2,619,196

















Costs and expenses:















Marketing

710,169

807,316

1,894,416

2,498,474 Transportation

19,642

23,732

62,315

68,271 Pipeline and storage

659

640

2,350

1,799 Logistics and repurposing

15,121

7,582

41,448

7,582 General and administrative

4,162

4,630

10,649

12,860 Depreciation and amortization

6,936

6,008

21,289

16,109 Total costs and expenses

756,689

849,908

2,032,467

2,605,095

















Operating earnings

3,925

2,993

3,075

14,101

















Other income (expense):















Interest and other income

119

338

893

665 Interest expense

(1,027)

(119)

(2,525)

(369) Total other (expense) income, net

(908)

219

(1,632)

296

















Earnings before income taxes

3,017

3,212

1,443

14,397 Income tax provision

(759)

(1,022)

(357)

(3,641)

















Net earnings

$ 2,258

$ 2,190

$ 1,086

$ 10,756

















Earnings per share:















Basic net earnings per common share

$ 0.89

$ 0.50

$ 0.43

$ 2.46 Diluted net earnings per common share

$ 0.88

$ 0.50

$ 0.42

$ 2.44

















Dividends per common share

$ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.72

$ 0.72



















ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)





September 30,

December 31,



2023

2022 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 16,313

$ 20,532 Restricted cash

8,575

10,535 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

219,263

189,039 Inventory

27,650

26,919 Derivative assets

5

— Income tax receivable

510

— Prepayments and other current assets

2,470

3,118 Total current assets

274,786

250,143









Property and equipment, net

111,042

106,425 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

6,212

7,720 Intangible assets, net

8,407

9,745 Goodwill

6,673

6,428 Other assets

3,475

3,698 Total assets

$ 410,595

$ 384,159









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 226,613

$ 204,391 Accounts payable – related party

—

31 Derivative liabilities

—

330 Current portion of finance lease obligations

6,863

4,382 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

2,769

2,712 Current portion of long-term debt

2,500

— Other current liabilities

13,856

19,214 Total current liabilities

252,601

231,060 Other long-term liabilities:







Long-term debt

20,000

24,375 Asset retirement obligations

2,499

2,459 Finance lease obligations

22,292

12,085 Operating lease liabilities

3,446

5,007 Deferred taxes and other liabilities

15,696

15,996 Total liabilities

316,534

290,982









Commitments and contingencies

















Shareholders' equity

94,061

93,177 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 410,595

$ 384,159

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Operating activities:













Net earnings $ 2,258

$ 2,190

$ 1,086

$ 10,756 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash













provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 6,936

6,008

21,289

16,109 Gains on sales of property (663)

(771)

(1,429)

(1,709) Provision for doubtful accounts 39

(12)

29

(20) Stock-based compensation expense 389

254

1,044

712 Change in contingent consideration liability —

—

(2,566)

— Deferred income taxes 773

(1,429)

3

(1,761) Net change in fair value contracts (35)

(1,254)

(335)

(1,884) Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (60,869)

73,777

(30,253)

(56,060) Accounts receivable/payable, affiliates —

17

(31)

17 Inventories (1,127)

32,080

(731)

(10,259) Income tax receivable (41)

—

(510)

6,424 Prepayments and other current assets 138

86

648

468 Accounts payable 63,845

(74,219)

22,239

46,925 Accrued liabilities (145)

3,875

(2,709)

6,489 Other (52)

(592)

64

(375) Net cash provided by operating activities 11,446

40,010

7,838

15,832















Investing activities:













Property and equipment additions (3,009)

(2,014)

(8,917)

(6,797) Acquisition of Firebird and Phoenix, net of cash acquired —

(33,590)

—

(33,590) Proceeds from property sales 1,634

835

3,078

2,209 Insurance and state collateral refunds —

331

—

331 Net cash used in investing activities (1,375)

(34,438)

(5,839)

(37,847)















Financing activities:













Borrowings under Credit Agreement 38,000

15,000

76,000

45,000 Repayments under Credit Agreement (38,625)

—

(77,875)

(30,000) Principal repayments of finance lease obligations (1,697)

(1,185)

(4,944)

(3,491) Net proceeds from sale of equity —

—

549

283 Dividends paid on common stock (619)

(1,054)

(1,908)

(3,180) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,941)

12,761

(8,178)

8,612















Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 7,130

18,333

(6,179)

(13,403) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 17,758

75,581

31,067

107,317 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 24,888

$ 93,914

$ 24,888

$ 93,914

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Reconciliation of Adjusted Cash Flow to Net Earnings:







Net earnings

$ 2,258

$ 2,190

$ 1,086

$ 10,756 Add (subtract):















Income tax provision

759

1,022

357

3,641 Depreciation and amortization

6,936

6,008

21,289

16,109 Gains on sales of property

(663)

(771)

(1,429)

(1,709) Stock-based compensation expense

389

254

1,044

712 Change in contingent consideration liability

—

—

(2,566)

— Inventory liquidation gains

(4,890)

—

(2,922)

(2,062) Inventory valuation losses

—

5,122

—

— Net change in fair value contracts

(35)

(1,254)

(335)

(1,884) Adjusted cash flow

$ 4,754

$ 12,571

$ 16,524

$ 25,563













Reconciliation of Adjusted net earnings (losses) and earnings











(losses) per common share (Non-GAAP) to Net Earnings:











Net earnings

$ 2,258

$ 2,190

$ 1,086

$ 10,756 Add (subtract):















Gains on sales of property

(663)

(771)

(1,429)

(1,709) Stock-based compensation expense

389

254

1,044

712 Change in contingent consideration liability

—

—

(2,566)

— Net change in fair value contracts

(35)

(1,254)

(335)

(1,884) Inventory liquidation gains

(4,890)

—

(2,922)

(2,062) Inventory valuation losses

—

5,122

—

— Tax effect of adjustments to earnings (losses)

1,092

(704)

1,304

1,038 Adjusted net (losses) earnings

$ (1,849)

$ 4,837

$ (3,818)

$ 6,851

















Adjusted (losses) earnings per common share

$ (0.72)

$ 1.09

$ (1.49)

$ 1.55













Reconciliation of Adjusted Cash Flow to Net Cash











Provided By Operating Activities:















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 11,446

$ 40,010

$ 7,838

$ 15,832 Add (subtract):















Income tax provision (benefit)

759

1,022

357

3,641 Deferred income taxes

(773)

1,429

(3)

1,761 Provision for doubtful accounts

(39)

12

(29)

20 Inventory liquidation gains

(4,890)

—

(2,922)

(2,062) Inventory valuation losses

—

5,122

—

— Changes in assets and liabilities

(1,749)

(35,024)

11,283

6,371 Adjusted cash flow

$ 4,754

$ 12,571

$ 16,524

$ 25,563

SOURCE Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.