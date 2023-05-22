ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN B. RILEY SECURITIES 23RD ANNUAL INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE ON MAY 24, 2023

HOUSTON, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company") today announced that it will participate in the B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference taking place May 24-25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.  Kevin Roycraft, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company, and Tracy Ohmart, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer of the Company, are hosting one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. 

A slide presentation that will be referenced during the conference will be posted to the Investor Relations page in the investor relations section of the Company's website: https://www.adamsresources.com/investor-relations/.

About Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in crude oil marketing, transportation, terminalling and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk and recycling and repurposing of off-spec fuels, lubricants, crude oil and other chemicals through its subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc., Service Transport Company, Victoria Express Pipeline, L.L.C., GulfMark Terminals, LLC, Phoenix Oil, Inc., and Firebird Bulk Carriers, Inc.  For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com

