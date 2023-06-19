ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 13TH ANNUAL EAST COAST IDEAS CONFERENCE ON JUNE 21, 2023

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

19 Jun, 2023, 16:05 ET

HOUSTON, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company") today announced that Kevin Roycraft, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company, and Tracy Ohmart, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer of the Company, will be participating in the 13th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference. The conference will take place virtually on June 21 and 22, 2023. Management will also host one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Adams' presentation will be available on demand beginning at 6:00 am ET Wednesday, June 21. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed through the conference website, and in the investor relations section of the Company's website: http://www.adamsresources.com.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS." and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Ascend Wealth Advisors, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Diamond Hill, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, North Star Investment Management, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

For more information about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or [email protected].

About Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in crude oil marketing, transportation, terminalling and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk and recycling and repurposing of off-spec fuels, lubricants, crude oil and other chemicals through its subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc., Service Transport Company, Victoria Express Pipeline, L.L.C., GulfMark Terminals, LLC, Phoenix Oil, Inc., and Firebird Bulk Carriers, Inc. For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com.

Company Contact
Tracy E. Ohmart
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
(713) 881-3609

Investor Relations Contact
John Beisler or Steven Hooser
Three Part Advisors
(214) 872-2710

