Adams Street Partners Closes 2020 Global Fund with $823 Million in Capital Commitments

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Street Partners, a private markets investment management firm with $42 billion of assets under management, is pleased to announce that it has successfully held the final closing of the Adams Street 2020 Global Fund Program with approximately $823 million in committed capital.

Despite a fundraising environment made more complex by the coronavirus pandemic, the global fund program saw strong worldwide demand, with commitments coming from new and existing investors spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Backers included a broad set of public and corporate pension plans, high net worth individuals, foundations, and endowments.

"Needless to say, 2020 has presented unprecedented challenges across the entire investment landscape. We are humbled by the confidence and trust that our clients continue to place in us during these unusual times," said Jeff Diehl, Managing Partner and Head of Investments at Adams Street. "We remain committed to providing clients data-driven investment solutions with risk-adjusted returns across a range of private market strategies. In addition, I want to thank our entire team for maintaining the flexibility and perseverance to surmount all the obstacles this year has thrown at us."

Adams Street's annual global program provides investors exposure to a comprehensive, diversified private markets portfolio with exposure to all of its investment strategies, including primaries, secondaries, co-investments, growth equity, and private credit. First offered in 1996, Adams Street's global program has been consistently managed through disciplined risk management and portfolio construction techniques.

