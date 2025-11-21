Adamson Ahdoot LLP Hosts Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway for Fire‑Impacted Families

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a heartfelt gesture of community support, the injury law firm of Adamson Ahdoot LLP will host a Thanksgiving "Turkey Giveaway" event to support families impacted by the Eaton Fire.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, November 23 at 10:00 a.m. at New Horizon School Pasadena (651 Orange Grove Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91103). The giveaway will run until 1:00 p.m. or while supplies last.

Learn more at https://lp.aa.law/turkeygiveaway/.

Attorneys Christopher Adamson, Alan Ahdoot and Uzair Saleem of Adamson Ahdoot LLP, will be on‑site to meet community members, help coordinate the event, and offer support to fire‑victim families. The giveaway is open to Eaton Fire survivors, residents of Altadena, and other families in need. Priority will be given to those impacted by the fire.

"We know how devastating the Eaton Fire was to so many families in our community," said Christopher Adamson. "This turkey giveaway is our way of giving back and hopefully giving families even a small reason to be thankful in the wake of unanticipated hardship."

"Now is the time for us to come together and support the community that's been severely impacted by the Eaton Fire and offer them our full support," said partner Alan Ahdoot.

Uzair Saleem added: "Our firm believes that serving the community means more than legal advocacy, it means rolling up our sleeves and being there when people need support most."

Event Highlights:

Free turkey per household (limited to one per household).

First‑come, first‑serve distribution; event ends at 1:00 p.m. or when supplies run out.

Hosted by Adamson Ahdoot LLP in partnership with local community organizations and volunteers.

About Adamson Ahdoot LLP

Adamson Ahdoot LLP is an award‑winning California personal injury law firm based in Los Angeles. The firm has recovered over $500 million for clients and maintains a 99% success rate. With over 100 years of collective legal experience, the firm specializes in personal injury matters, including auto cases, premises liability, product liability, wildfire, catastrophic injury, and wrongful death. The turkey giveaway underscores the firm's commitment to the Southern California communities it serves—especially families rebuilding after disasters like the Eaton Fire.

SOURCE Adamson Ahdoot