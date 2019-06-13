Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited Issues Notice on Buy-back of Equity Shares

This notice is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell Equity Shares in any jurisdiction.

AHMEDABAD, India, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (the "Company"; CIN: L63090GJ1998PLC034182) hereby announces that the Company's Board of Directors, in its meeting held on June 4, 2019, has approved the buy back up to 39,200,000 fully paid-up Equity Shares at a price of Rs. 500 per Equity Share on a proportionate basis through a tender offer (the "Buy-back"). The Company's public announcement relating to the Buy-back was published on June 7, 2019 in India in an English national daily newspaper, a Hindi national daily newspaper, and a regional language (Gujarati) daily newspaper, all with wide circulation in Gujarat, India. The public announcement has also been made available on the websites of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"), National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") and BSE Limited ("BSE"). The Company has also filed a draft letter of offer dated June 13, 2019 with SEBI for their comments. Detailed information about the Buy-back will be available in the letter of offer which will be dispatched along with the tender form to all shareholders of the Company as of June 21, 2019. The letter of offer will also be available on the official website of the SEBI, NSE and BSE.

SOURCE Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited

