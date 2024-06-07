Adani Solar maintains Top Performer position in Kiwa PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard for 7th year

Product Qualification Program (PQP) at Kiwa PVEL is a comprehensive programme for testing of solar PV modules

AHMEDABAD, India, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adani Solar, the solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing arm of the Adani Group, has been recognized as a Top Performer in the 10th Edition of Kiwa PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard. Kiwa PVEL is a leading independent laboratory serving the downstream solar industry. Their annual Scorecard highlights manufacturers that have produced PV modules demonstrating noteworthy results in independent testing.

Adani Solar

Kiwa PVEL's Product Qualification Program (PQP) is the most comprehensive testing scheme to evaluate PV module reliability and quality through rigorous testing procedures. Adani Solar's PV modules successfully completed the PQP testing, demonstrating industry-leading reliability and performance metrics. With this recognition, Adani Solar is the only Indian manufacturer to have maintained Top Performer status for seven consecutive years.

"We are honoured to win the Top Performer position again," said Anil Gupta, CEO of Adani Solar. "This consistent recognition reinforces our commitment to excellence. Our Indian-made solar PV modules embody advanced technology, premium components, and superior design for unmatched reliability and performance. We thank our stakeholders for their continued support as we uphold the industry's highest standards and strongest quality controls to foster continual advancement and distinguish Adani Solar in the sector."

"Congratulations to the Adani Solar team for achieving the Top Performer recognition in the PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the seventh year," said Tristan Erion-Lorico, VP of Sales and Marketing at Kiwa PVEL. "We are pleased to see Adani Solar appear in our report once again, and we hope to see the company's continued growth in the near future."

About Adani Solar

Adani Solar is the solar PV manufacturing arm of the Adani Portfolio and a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited. Adani Solar is the 1st Indian solar manufacturing company to vertically integrate businesses that offer services across the spectrum of photovoltaics manufacturing. It is the first and only vertically integrated solar PV manufacturer with existing 4 GW cell and module, and 2 GW ingot and wafer manufacturing units in India. Adani Solar is the only Indian solar panel manufacturer to be ranked top performer 7 years in a row by Kiwa PVEL and is rated as a Tier 1 solar manufacturer by Bloomberg. The company is building the nation's first fully integrated and comprehensive solar ecosystem manufacturing facility of 10 GW capacity in Mundra, Gujarat. It will not only play host to the entire solar manufacturing ecosystem from metallurgical grade silicon to PV modules, including ancillaries, but also boost the company's vision to contribute to the energy security of the country.

