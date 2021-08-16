Adapdix acquires Edge Intelligence to bring data and AI closer together

Anthony Hill, CEO at Adapdix, said, "Edge Intelligence has developed the leading distributed edge data management solution, with patented technology, and a sophisticated data analytics application targeting subscriber and cloud analytics. The addition of Edge Intelligence enables Adapdix to provide true IT/OT convergence, with full data virtualization, which for other providers is still only a theoretical concept. This acquisition allows Adapdix to address customers considering Cloud repatriation."

Kate Mitchell, CEO at Edge Intelligence, said, "AI and data are essential partners, and with Edge Intelligence's distributed database technology, Adapdix can now offer customers a single logical database for query and AI-powered analytics on IT and OT data. Edge Intelligence capability along with Adapdix Edge Ops AI and modeling platform allows for fully integrated, real-time AI at the source of data creation, which saves customers data transport, compute, and storage costs."

"Today, far too many AI/ML solutions are one-offs, with the capabilities simply provided as an add-on feature. However, for AI/ML to reach its full potential, it must be built into the technology platform," said Ritu Jyoti, Group Vice President, Worldwide AI and Automation Research at IDC. "With the acquisition of Edge Intelligence, Adapdix is further embracing this architectural shift by delivering a fully integrated platform for data ingestion, analytics, and AI/ML inference – while maintaining data at its source. By combining Edge Intelligence to the capabilities of their EdgeOps AI-powered automation platform, Adapdix is delivering on the promise of IT/OT data convergence."

Adapdix recently announced EdgeOps DataMesh™, the first product of its next-generation AI-powered automation software platform EdgeOps™ that overcomes the typical hurdles of real-time operational data management. The Edge Intelligence acquisition enhances Adapdix' DataMesh™ product with true distributed data management and allows users to query and store IT data along with their OT data. Performing data ingestion, pre-processing, and inferencing in milliseconds, EdgeOps DataMesh™ enables real-time analysis and control to improve operational efficiency and reduce downtime of high-value assets. The software is already used by Fortune 500 customers, including several leading semiconductor manufacturers, to improve their operational performance.

About Adapdix

Adapdix provides an innovative software platform for enterprises that optimizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) at the edge. The company's customer-centric EdgeOps platform increases uptime of equipment, reduces supply chain and logistics costs, and increases remote worker productivity. Founded in 2015, Adapdix is headquartered in Pleasanton, California – see www.adapdix.com.

About Edge Intelligence

Edge Intelligence has developed the industry's first distributed analytics platform built for both edge computing and hybrid cloud environments. Communication providers, enterprises and government entities can efficiently store, analyze and process all types of data across geographies without physically moving it. Edge Intelligence directly overcomes the challenges that must be addressed to instantly realize actionable insight from big data. Customers gain near real-time intelligence from data whether it is seconds or years old which is critical to success with their digital transformation efforts. To learn more, visit us at www.edgeintelligence.com.

