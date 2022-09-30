Adapex Adds to Client Success Team

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adapex Inc is pleased to announce the addition of Gemma Dollery to their Client Success team. Dollery will work with its publisher partners to optimize monetization revenue and site performance.

"We are excited to add Gemma to our Client Success team," said Debra Fleenor, President and Founder, Adapex, Inc. "Gemma has over a decade of experience managing website monetization with a proven track record of revenue growth. She is a great addition to our growing team and will help us better serve our clients."

Dollery held a similar position at OKO Digital, ensuring that her clients' revenue grew while remaining compliant with Google Policy and maintaining user experience. With over ten years of experience working closely with website publishers, she is invested in ensuring that every publisher optimizes their site performance and grows their revenue. Well-versed in Google's monetization products, Dollery helps independent publishers and website owners identify revenue opportunities and supports them in bringing these opportunities to fruition.

"Adapex remains committed to providing a high level of hands-on service to our clients," shares Katie Popa, Director of Client Success. "We are excited to add Gemma to the team so we can maintain our standards of service as our business grows. And with the industry undergoing a big shift in data privacy, it is more important than ever for us to work closely with our publisher partners to ensure their business is continually improving."

Adapex's solutions and services include complete management of the advertising stack, monetization strategy, revenue optimization, quality control, and regulatory compliance (including protecting the privacy of online users). Adapex's offerings are fueled by our award-winning m4 Tech Suite™, which consists of 4 components, all plug-and-play:

Matrix ™, an analytics dashboard that collects and normalizes data from various demand and analytics sources in a single, transparent dashboard.

Merlin ™, a customized wrapper for header bidding,

Magma ™, onpage console for optimization and problem-solving in real-time,

Magnify ™: automatic and immediate integration with identity solution providers.

This technology is widely recognized by the industry, further evidence of its success in helping publishers achieve double- and triple-digit growth. The Adapex network represents over 1000 sites, 400 million unique monthly visits, and over 20 billion monthly impressions. Each of the more than 100 new sites that joined Adapex's ad network in the last year saw ad revenue improve by 40 to 400%. Over the past 3 years, Adapex has grown 100% year-on-year in terms of revenues and managed sites.

About Adapex

Adapex was one of the first companies to dig into digital advertising operations and partner with publishers to simplify and optimize monetization. The Adapex award-winning m4 Tech Suite™ monetizes content across all channels and ad formats -- desktop, mobile, CTV, in-app, video, native, rich media, and more. The combination of our revolutionary tech and our team of experienced adops professionals has led to 40-500% revenue growth for all of our publisher partners. To get the best results you need to have the best tech and services on the market. Adapex delivers double- and triple-digit revenue growth to our publisher partners...year after year.

