Adapex Selected as Digiday Media Award Finalist in Two Categories

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adapex is excited to announce that it has been selected as a finalist for a Digiday Media Award in two categories: Best Publisher Platform and Best Ad Tech Platform. The Digiday Media Awards recognize the companies working to modernize digital media.

"It's an honor to be included among the best in the industry with an impressive list of innovators," said Debra Fleenor, Founder and CEO. "The entire Adapex team has worked hard on our m3 Tech Suite™ and we are extremely proud of our product trio which offers ultra-sophisticated features paired with ease of implementation."

The m3 Tech Suite™ is notable in that it offers advanced features and simple integration. In an industry that is not one-size-fits-all, Adapex was able to work through the challenge of the need for custom features, easily tailored to optimize individual site performance and monetization, in a plug-and-play product that has led to revenue and performance improvements across 700+ publisher partners.

Adapex has been measuring the uplifts in performance metrics for their clients' sites since the adoption of the m3 Tech Suite™ and all have experienced lifts in CPMs of 42%-175% and RPS lifts ranging from 32-520%. "We work closely with our publisher partners to optimize for their particular site," says Andrew Moskowitz, Director of Business Development, "and we couldn't be happier with the results they are seeing." He adds, "the results for new clients particularly stand out, whether they were previously managing adops on their own or worked with a competitor."

Adapex has years of experience and expertise in the digital space. The team is committed to helping clients grow and maximize their revenue potential. Inspired by collaboration, innovation, and accountability, Adapex brings together industry-leading technology and experienced adops professionals. "Having each member of the team invested in the business and their role in actively helping our clients achieve growth," explains Fleenor, "is the key to our success."

The Adapex m3 Tech Suite™ was also recognized by The Drum as a finalist in 2019 for Best Overall Technology for Programmatic Trading, and in 2020, as a finalist in two categories: Best AdOps Team and Best Overall Technology for Programmatic Trading. The Drum Digital Advertising Awards recognize the very best in adtech and programmatic.

"This nomination from Digiday is an exciting acknowledgement of the passion and purpose we put into striving to stay at the crest of the wave of innovation, in the best interests of our publisher partners," states Fleenor, and "we are extremely grateful to our publisher partners who have worked alongside us to get here."

Founded in 2013, Adapex was built with a publisher first philosophy "By the publisher and for the publisher". Adapex was one of the first companies to dig into programmatic adop and partner with publishers to streamline and optimize monetization. They work with top publishers worldwide to improve site performance, maintain user experience, all aimed at maximizing revenues.

