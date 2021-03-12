Adapex Selected as Drum Award Finalist

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adapex is excited to announce that it has been selected as a finalist for a Drum Award for Best Overall Technology for Programmatic Trading. The Drum Digital Advertising Awards recognizes the best technology and digital media in advertising.

"It's an honor to be included among the best in the industry with an impressive list of innovators," said Debra Fleenor, Founder and CEO. "The entire Adapex team has worked hard on our m3 Tech Suite™ and we are extremely proud of our product which offers ultra-sophisticated features but is still easily implemented."

The m3 Tech Suite™ is notable in that it offers advanced features and simple implementation. In an industry that is not one-size-fits-all, Adapex was able to work through the challenge of the need for custom features, easily tailored to optimize individual site performance and monetization, in a plug-and-play product that has led to revenue and performance improvements across 500+ publisher partners.

Adapex has been measuring the uplifts in performance metrics for their clients' sites since the adoption of the m3 Tech Suite™ and all have reported 11-500% lifts in RPS and CPM lift ranging from 42%-175%. The results for new clients particularly stand out, whether they were previously managing adops on their own or worked with a competitor.

The Adapex team has years of experience and expertise in the digital space. The team is committed to helping clients grow and maximize their revenue potential. Inspired by collaboration, innovation, and accountability, Adapex brings together best-in-class technology and experienced adops professionals. "Having each member of the team invested in the business and their role in helping the company achieve our growth goals," explains Fleenor, "is the key to our success."

This is the second Drum Award recognition for the Adapex team. In 2020, Adapex was a finalist for the Drum Award in two categories: Best AdOps Team and Best Overall Technology for Programmatic Trading. The Drum Digital Advertising Awards recognize the very best in adtech and programmatic.

Founded in 2013, Adapex was built with a publisher first philosophy "By the publisher and for the publisher". Adapex was one of the first companies to dig into advertising operations and partner with publishers to streamline and simplify monetization. They work with top publishers to maximize revenue while protecting the user experience.

Debra Fleenor, Founder and CEO

[email protected]

Joanie Berkery, Marketing Director

917-587-9440

Andrew Moskowitz, Business Development

201-951-6601

