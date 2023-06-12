Adapex Shortlisted for Digiday Media Awards for Best Ad Tech Platform

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adapex is thrilled to announce that we have been shortlisted for a Digiday Media Award for Best Ad Tech Platform.

Adapex debuts a groundbreaking first party data and identity spine solution.

The Digiday Media Awards recognize companies working to modernize digital media. Over the years, the awards have honored industry-leading work. Finalists for the Best Ad Tech Platform are selected for successfully achieving set goals. Adapex's goal was to turn the cookie-depreciation obstacle into an opportunity for publishers by providing ad tech tools for them to finally take control of their data and reap the benefits of the value of the content they create in the ad ecosystem.

"Adapex is honored to be included among the best in the industry who are working to advance privacy-first digital media," said Debra Fleenor, Founder and President, Adapex Inc. "The inflection point in our media ecosystem caused by increasing concerns about data privacy and the deprecation of the third-party cookie will allow us to redefine the paradigm of publishing. It's time for publishers to claim their seat at the table."

Adapex, a leading publisher platform, has unveiled its groundbreaking solution, Magnify™, enabling publishers to effectively harness their first-party data and establish a powerful Identity Spine. With Magnify™, publishers can offer advertisers highly-targeted audiences on all three levels: contextual, addressable, and identifiable. This innovative offering sets Adapex apart as the sole publisher platform providing such comprehensive first-party data solutions.

Through Magnify™, publishers in the Adapex network are seeing a cumulative lift effect that is growing month by month. While the industry trend for CPMs on cookieless inventory is -51%, Adapex's publishers have seen increases of up to +19% across browsers, including Safari.

The free internet depends on ad-supported content, and Adapex is committed to supporting the free internet through bolstering the monetization of 1000+ publishers in the cookieless world.

"The entire Adapex team is invested in bringing creativity, innovation, and dedication to our clients to help grow their business and our company," adds Fleenor. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team, and the trust and support of our clients."

About Adapex

Adapex operates in the digital advertising space, helping publishers maximize their monetization. Adapex's award-winning m4 Tech Suite™ is a comprehensive performance-based tech suite with a header bidder wrapper, analytics dashboard, on-page console, and an identity and data axis. Adapex's omnichannel technology suite combined with hands-on service from our team of adops experts has led to double and triple-digit growth of all clients' programmatic revenues.

Media Contact:

Tina Mulqueen

7755445131

[email protected]

SOURCE Adapex Inc