Adapsyn Bioscience receives funding to discover novel therapeutics for tuberculosis

HAMILTON, ON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Adapsyn Bioscience Inc., a chemical bioinformatics company that discovers novel drug-like small molecules, today announced that it has received funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to find novel therapeutics that target tuberculosis (TB). Globally, TB remains a leading cause of death from infectious disease, and factors such as a growing resistance to current drug therapies have created an urgent need for new treatments to combat its spread. Adapsyn's discovery platform integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify and isolate novel drug-like metabolites from microbes for downstream evaluation and development. Adapsyn will utilize the full capabilities of its platform to identify novel small molecules that inhibit established and emerging targets in Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the causative agent of the disease, which will help fuel the development of next-generation anti-TB drugs. The company will collaborate with leaders in TB research on target selection, bioactivity testing, and target confirmation.

"We are thrilled to be employing our discovery platform to identify novel therapeutic candidates for use in tuberculosis. This collaboration would not be possible without the expertise, networks, and funding provided by the foundation, and we are grateful for the support" commented Andrew (Andy) Haigh, President and CEO of Adapsyn Bioscience.

About Adapsyn

Adapsyn Bioscience is a chemical bioinformatics company that can consistently and rapidly identify novel and known small molecules produced by microbes. The platform is being used to find novel therapies in oncology, inflammation, and infectious disease, and can characterize microbes from the microbiome relevant to human health. Adapsyn can identify microbes that produce small molecules that target specific proteins and can evaluate a molecule's potential to be developed as a therapeutic based on genomic and metabolomic analysis alone. The company also partners with leaders in agriculture and food & nutrition. For additional information please go to www.adapsyn.com.

