Adapt Announces Wi-Fi HaLow Platform for Large-scale Industrial IoT Markets

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adapt announces availability of their newly released Wi-Fi HaLow Development Platform (HDP) family for system integrators and application developers targeting the industrial IoT market. The company's HDP-100 and HDP-200 systems support the IEEE 802.11ah standard, offering a complete hardware and software development environment in a small-form factor for use across multiple industry segments including agriculture, construction, logistics, retail, security, smart home and transportation.

Wi-Fi HaLow operates in the sub-Gigahertz, license-free frequencies of the ISM (Industrial, Scientific and Medical) bands, enabling a longer range of more than 1 km while using less power than existing Wi-Fi technologies, including operation on a coin cell battery. Additional benefits of the 802.11ah standard include better penetration through buildings, support for up to 8191 stations (STA) per Access Point (AP), and support for WPA3 for authentication and encryption.

Rick Bahr, an Advisor at Adapt, previously Senior VP of Engineering at Qualcomm, and prior to acquisition, Engineering VP at Atheros Communications, a Wi-Fi product company stated, "By using lower unlicensed frequencies, the 802.11ah standard brings all the capability and flexibility of Wi-Fi to longer range and lower consumed-power applications. I'm excited to be involved with the Adapt team as they pioneer this next frontier of Wi-Fi connected opportunities."

Development teams incorporating the HDP systems can create pilot installations today utilizing these FPGA-based systems, in advance of the company's System-on-Chip (SoC) solution for large-scale, cost-effective deployments, which will be sampling to customers in the first half of 2020.

The HDP family includes:

HDP-100 Targeted at in-house development teams, includes the FPGA-based systems, software drivers, digital signal processing and radio transceiver for limited range communication, and API to connect to targeted software applications. Entry-level pricing including initial technical support starts at $35,000 , available today.

Targeted at in-house development teams, includes the FPGA-based systems, software drivers, digital signal processing and radio transceiver for limited range communication, and API to connect to targeted software applications. Entry-level pricing including initial technical support starts at , available today. HDP-200 Useful for initial pilot project deployments, includes all of the

HDP-100 functionality, plus an integrated power amplifier which supports the

>1km communication range. Package pricing starting at $50,000 , with availability as of September 2019 .

"Wi-Fi HaLow enables an unprecedented solution for the wide-spread deployment of large-scale IoT solutions, as it meets the critical market needs for distance, speed, power and security. Utilizing license-free spectrum and the potential for multi-year battery operation, it will enable a whole new class of applications and business models," stated Michael McNamara, CEO and co-founder of Adapt. "As a member of the Wi-Fi Alliance®, we are pleased to offer our HDP systems to the market today and look forward to expanding market adoption with our SoC implementations in 2020."

About Adapt

Adapt's products address the key requirements for large-scale industrial IoT deployments, built on the IEEE 802.11ah standard (Wi-Fi HaLow). The company's products deliver edge data more reliably and securely, over longer distances and more cost-effectively than other wireless protocols available today. Adapt is a member of the Wi-Fi Alliance®. More information can be found at www.adapt-ip.com

Michael McNamara, CEO HaLow@adapt-ip.com

