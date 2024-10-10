ADAPT Community Network Announces New Board of Directors Officers

Kenneth R. Auerbach, Jason Carlough, Dan Duggan, Houda Foster, and Thomas Skrobe, are also members of the ADAPT Board of Directors.

"I am pleased to welcome our new officers for ADAPT's Board of Directors," said Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network. "Kelly Kaminski, James Kase, James Hausman, and Gideon Asher are all highly accomplished executives whose dedication to ADAPT will help the organization move forward into the future in a strong and strategic way."

"I am truly honored to lead the ADAPT Board and continue the legacy of the Hausman Family and Gary Geresi," Kaminski added. "ADAPT makes a real difference in the lives of thousands of New Yorkers with developmental disabilities each year, providing them with comprehensive support. Our Board is deeply committed to ensuring that this incredible organization not only continues to thrive but grows even stronger in the years ahead."

Kelly Kaminski, ADAPT Board President, has served as a board member for ADAPT since 1993. He has helped in shaping the organization's financial and strategic direction. He oversees the management of the investment portfolio and has spearheaded the selection and supervision of the organization's external auditors, ensuring rigorous financial oversight and transparency.

In addition to his role at ADAPT, Kaminski contributes to other non‐profit organizations. His financial expertise, drawn from a career in investment banking, has been pivotal in advancing the financial health and sustainability of the organizations he serves. Kaminski's blend of financial acumen and commitment to non‐profit service, makes him a highly effective leader in the health care sector.

James Kase, ADAPT Board Vice Chair, has served on the ADAPT Board of Directors since 1992. Kase joined HarbourVest in 2015 to oversee all aspects of the firm's global sales, marketing communications, and investor relations efforts. He joined the firm from Capula Investment Management, a London‐based hedge fund manager, where he served as global head of investor relations. Kase brings more than 30 years of experience to his role and has extensive experience leading sales and marketing efforts in the US and globally. His prior experience includes leadership positions at global asset management firms including State Street Global Advisors, ING Investment Management, Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, and Lehman Brothers. Kase serves on a number of philanthropic boards, including as Chair of NYC Foundation for Cerebral Palsy, and now as Vice Chair, ADAPT Community Network. Jamie received a BA in Political Science from Brown University in 1982.

James T. Hausman, ADAPT Board Vice President & Secretary, is a longtime member of the ADAPT Board of Directors. Hausman is President of Eagle Rock Advisors LLC and a Co‐ Founder of Eagle Rock Properties LLC. Eagle Rock Properties LLC is a private equity firm specializing in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily communities in the Northeast and Mid‐Atlantic regions of the US. Hausman is also of‐counsel to the law firm of Meister Seelig & Fein PLLC. Hausman is carrying on the legacy of his family. His grandfather, Leo Hausman, served as President of UCP of NYC, and his father Martin Hausman, served as an officer on the board ADAPT Board of Directors.

Gideon Asher, ADAPT Board Vice President & Treasurer, joined the Board of ADAPT Community Network in 2019. Before becoming the Vice President and Treasurer, he served as a member of the Audit and Finance Committees. He is also on the steering committee of Center for Common Ground / Reclaim Our Vote. He worked as an investment banker for over 30 years, retiring as a Managing Director at Evercore Partners.

About ADAPT Community Network

ADAPT Community Network is the leading human service not‐for‐profit and a pioneer in providing cutting‐edge programs and services for people with disabilities. Every day, we build a more inclusive world for thousands of New Yorkers through education, technology, health, residential, and recreational programs in all five boroughs. Our schools and services encompass many people who have challenges beyond cerebral palsy such as autism, Down syndrome, spina bifida, and neuromuscular disorders, among others. We are the largest provider of pre‐school education for children with disabilities in New York. ADAPT's 100 comprehensive programs serve over 20,000 children and adults with disabilities and their families.

