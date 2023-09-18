ADAPT Community Network Celebrates the First Anniversary of ADAPT of the Hudson Valley Providing Support and Services for People with Disabilities throughout the Hudson Valley including Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan Counties

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael J. Horodyski, Board Chair of ADAPT of the Hudson Valley and President & CEO of Wallkill Valley Federal Savings and Loan, announced today the first anniversary of ADAPT of the Hudson Valley. The non-profit organization provides comprehensive support and services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout the Hudson Valley including Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan counties. ADAPT of the Hudson Valley, formerly Crystal Run Village Inc. (CRVI), is a member of ADAPT Community Network.

"ADAPT of the Hudson Valley provides supportive living, community habilitation, day habilitation, case management, supported employment, supervised residences, behavioral support, and other programs and services," says Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network. "We are proud to be a part of the Hudson Valley community."

On Wednesday, September 27 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., ADAPT of the Hudson Valley will celebrate their first-year anniversary with an event which will be free and open to the community. There will be a ribbon cutting with the Orange County Chamber of Commerce. Edward R. Matthews will preside over a brief program which will include remarks from Hudson Valley leaders. The event will take place at ADAPT of the Hudson Valley located at 420 Schutt Rd Ext., Middletown, NY 10940.

For more information about the ADAPT of the Hudson Valley celebration event, contact Jean Ciampo at [email protected].

ADAPT of the Hudson Valley board members are: Michael J. Horodyski, Chair; John Dunne, Vice Chair; Heather Bell, Secretary/Treasurer; Kelly Kaminski, Richard Levy, Gideon Asher, Paul Ernenwein, Christopher Plum, and Judy Rosenthal.

About ADAPT Community Network

ADAPT Community Network is the leading human service not‐for‐profit and a pioneer in providing cutting‐edge programs and services for people with disabilities. Every day, we build a more inclusive world for thousands of New Yorkers through education, technology, health, residential, and recreational programs in all five boroughs. Our schools and services encompass many people who have challenges beyond cerebral palsy such as autism, Down syndrome, spina bifida, and neuromuscular disorders, among others. We are the largest provider of pre‐school education for children with disabilities in New York. ADAPT's 100 comprehensive programs serve over 20,000 children and adults with disabilities and their families.

For more information about ADAPT of the Hudson Valley go to: www.adapthv.org

For more information about ADAPT Community Network go to: www.adaptcommunitynetwork.org .

