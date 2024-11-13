ADAPT Community Network mourns the passing of Edward R. Matthews, who served as its CEO for the past 35 years

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Ed Matthews was a respected leader and an unwavering advocate for individuals with different abilities," said Kelly Kaminski, Board President of ADAPT. "His work profoundly impacted the lives of thousands of children, families, and adults across New York for more than 50 years, creating lasting change and empowering countless individuals along the way."

Edward R. Matthews began his career at ADAPT Community Network in 1986, becoming the CEO in 1989. This followed a distinguished career in NYS government, where he helped to implement the 1975 Federal Consent Judgment to find programs and homes in local communities for over 5,000 persons with I/DD.

In his 35 years with ADAPT, Matthews oversaw the growth of the organization by expanding its reach from four boroughs in NYC to supporting over 25,000 families and individuals across eight counties, including the Hudson Valley, and employing over 3,000 staff members.

In 2017, Matthews oversaw the complete renaming and rebranding of ADAPT from United Cerebral Palsy of NYC to both attract and continue serving a more diverse group of individuals. It was at this time that the organization became the largest provider of early childhood services in NY State.

Forbes called Matthews a "powerhouse leader for people with disabilities." He sat on several state and national committees with assignments ranging from the implementation of new services to the reform of the Medicaid payment system, as well as the creation of independent Care Coordination Organizations.

In order to ensure that ADAPT Community Network continued to provide the highest quality of innovative services, Matthews led ADAPT to be accredited by two national organizations, The Commission on the Accreditation of Rehab Facilities (CARF) and The Council on Quality Leadership (CQL), both with distinction.

Crain's New York selected Matthews as a 2021 Notable in Healthcare, which honored New York City's healthcare leaders who were heroes of the Covid-19 pandemic. He was also honored by other organizations for his leadership.

In 2022, Matthews was honored with the Hausman Humanitarian Award at the ADAPT Leadership Awards in New York City.

Matthews was named a Notable Leader in Healthcare by Crain's New York in 2022 and 2023 and was the recipient of a Healthcare Hero Award by Schneps Media in 2022 and 2023.

As an authority on a large variety of issues impacting people with disabilities, Matthews was interviewed by The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Crain's, CBS News, NBC News, ABC Eyewitness News, FOX 5 News, PIX11 News, and other key national and local media.

ADAPT sends their deepest condolences to the entire Matthews family, including his four children and four grandchildren.

