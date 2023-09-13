Adapt Ideations Announces The Appointment Of Cheryl Vance As Chief Operating Officer

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading active tracking and monitoring global solution provider Adapt Ideations announces the appointment of their first female executive, Cheryl Vance as Chief Operating Officer. Adapt Ideations is known for their unique engineering-first approach to the market and their focus on bringing innovation and sustainability together changing the landscape of the global track and trace market. The real-time data collected empowers their clients to make data-driven decisions and develop insights into their operations allowing for actionable and real-world outcomes to be developed.

Cheryl Vance
Vance brings with her extensive knowledge of operational aspects of organizations through technology and project management. Previously, Vance has held various leadership roles across a range of Fortune 500 companies including IBM and GE, as well as nonprofits. Cheryl is also the Founder and Principal of VictorLee Group, a management consulting firm focused on maximizing organizational performance through optimizing efficiency and productivity. Cheryl serves as Chair of the Board of Trustees for Congressional School, Treasurer for the Board of Directors for Everyone Home DC, Regional Facilitator Lead for Harvard Business School Alumnae Circles and was recognized by Harvard Business School with the Making a Difference Award. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama and is an alumna of Harvard Business School.

As Chief Operating Officer, Vance will lead and scale the company's growth and global business operations spanning customer engagement, client support, and product management leveraging her track record of leading global cross functional teams and developing customer centric processes. As Chief Operating Officer, Vance will be paramount in shaping Adapt Ideations' future and implementing global operational excellence.

"Adapt Ideations is proud to share the exciting news of Cheryl Vance's appointment as Chief Operating Officer to lead solutions delivery & global operations. We're looking forward to the significant impact that Cheryl's leadership will have in transforming Adapt's operational culture and processes spanning across multiple geographies & regions." - Anirban Gupta CEO & Co-Founder, Adapt Ideations

"Adapt brings an unmatched value proposition to flexibly meet the unique needs of clients. I am excited to join Anirban and the management team as we write the next chapter of our growth." - Cheryl Vance Chief Operating Officer, Adapt Ideations 

About Adapt Ideations

Adapt Ideations is a leading asset intelligence management enterprise specializing in designing and developing asset tracking and monitoring solutions for the global supply chain. Adapt Ideations is known for their ability to develop innovative, purpose-built, and affordable asset tracking and monitoring solutions assisting companies to automate everyday asset management functions to achieve greater visibility of their global supply chain operations. Adapt Ideations assists their clients to transform everyday data into operational efficiency. Adapt Ideations has a wide range of global asset tracking and monitoring solutions designed to cater to the needs of pharma, food & beverages, logistics, and many more industries. To learn more visit www.adaptideations.com.

