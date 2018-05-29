ADAPT Pharma® Launches NARCANDirect.com

Adapt offers NARCAN® Nasal Spray at a discounted public interest price of $37.50 per dose ($75 per two dose carton) to qualifying governmental and nonprofit organizations, including law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services, harm reduction groups, and federal and states governmental entities.

"ADAPT Pharma® has helped us develop and operationalize our state-wide distribution network for NARCAN® Nasal Spray. Adapt's process has helped us set up multiple distribution points enabling the management of a single bill while distributing across the state to first responders and our Single County Authorities (SCAs)," said Derin Myers, Acting Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. "The NARCANDirect.com platform has the capability to make managing state-wide naloxone distribution more efficient."

"NARCANDirect.com was developed to support group purchasers of NARCAN® tasked with accessing and rapidly distributing NARCAN® to those first responders on the frontlines of this opioid epidemic," said Matt Ruth, US Chief Commercial Officer, Adapt.

Existing customer details will be pre-loaded onto NARCANDirect.com. New customers are invited to complete the registration process to seek approval. NARCANDirect.com is subject to terms and conditions including a minimum order of one case of NARCAN® (12 units). This online application complements the Adapt Customer Service line that continues to accept orders at 1-844-4-NARCAN or via email at customerservice@adaptpharma.com.

NARCAN® Nasal Spray 4mg and the opioid overdose epidemic

In 2016, there were more than 42,000 deaths due to an opioid overdose, a 27 percent increase from 2015, making it the highest death rate on record.1

NARCAN® Nasal Spray 4mg is the first and only FDA-approved, needle-free formulation of naloxone for the emergency treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose. It does not require assembly or any specialized medical training and is also the highest concentrated dose of intranasal naloxone currently available. NARCAN® Nasal Spray is not a substitute for emergency medical care, and additional doses of NARCAN® Nasal Spray may be required until emergency medical assistance arrives. Seek emergency medical assistance immediately after initial use, keeping the patient under continued surveillance.

Indications

NARCAN® (naloxone hydrochloride) Nasal Spray is an opioid antagonist indicated for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose, as manifested by respiratory and/or central nervous system depression. NARCAN® Nasal Spray is intended for immediate administration as emergency therapy in settings where opioids may be present. NARCAN® Nasal Spray is not a substitute for emergency medical care.

Important Safety Information

NARCAN® (naloxone HCI) Nasal Spray is contraindicated in patients known to be hypersensitive to naloxone hydrochloride or to any of the other ingredients.

Seek emergency medical assistance immediately after initial use, keeping the patient under continued surveillance.

Risk of Recurrent Respiratory and CNS Depression: Due to the duration of action of naloxone relative to the opioid, keep the patient under continued surveillance and administer repeat doses of naloxone using a new nasal spray with each dose, as necessary, while awaiting emergency medical assistance.

Risk of Limited Efficacy with Partial Agonists or Mixed Agonists/Antagonists: Reversal of respiratory depression caused by partial agonists or mixed agonists/antagonists, such as buprenorphine and pentazocine, may be incomplete. Larger or repeat doses may be required.

Precipitation of Severe Opioid Withdrawal: Use in patients who are opioid dependent may precipitate opioid withdrawal characterized by body aches, fever, sweating, runny nose, sneezing, piloerection, yawning, weakness, shivering or trembling, nervousness, restlessness or irritability, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, abdominal cramps, increased blood pressure, and tachycardia. In some patients, there may be aggressive behavior upon abrupt reversal of an opioid overdose. In neonates, opioid withdrawal may be life-threatening if not recognized and properly treated and may also include convulsions, excessive crying, and hyperactive reflexes. Monitor for the development of opioid withdrawal.

Risk of Cardiovascular (CV) Effects: Abrupt postoperative reversal of opioid depression may result in adverse CV effects. These events have primarily occurred in patients who had pre-existing CV disorders or received other drugs that may have similar adverse CV effects. Monitor these patients closely in an appropriate healthcare setting after use of naloxone hydrochloride.

Adverse Reactions: The following adverse reactions were observed in a NARCAN® Nasal Spray clinical study: increased blood pressure, constipation, toothache, muscle spasms, musculoskeletal pain, headache, nasal dryness, nasal edema, nasal congestion, nasal inflammation, rhinalgia, and xeroderma.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact ADAPT Pharma, Inc. at 1-844-4-NARCAN (1-844-462-7226) or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see full Prescribing Information at: https://www.narcan.com/pdf/NARCAN-Prescribing-Information.pdf.

For additional information on NARCAN® Nasal Spray, please visit www.NARCAN.com.

For questions regarding NARCAN® Nasal Spray distribution, please call 1-844-4-NARCAN (462-7226).

ABOUT ADAPT PHARMA®

ADAPT Pharma® is a privately-held company committed to expanding affordable access to Narcan® (naloxone HCI) Nasal Spray and to progressing treatment options in the field of addiction. ADAPT Pharma's company headquarters is in Dublin, Ireland with U.S. headquarters in Radnor, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit www.adaptpharma.com.

1 Opioid Overdose. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. https://www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/index.html. Last accessed March 20, 2018.

