Adapt Ready Wins Zurich Innovation Challenge

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd partners with innovator Adapt Ready to address business interruption and supply chain risks. Tweet this

"The lack of data with context is the biggest hurdle in understanding supply chain risk," says Adapt Ready CTO Sandeep Chandur. "Adapt Ready uses proprietary technology and comprehensive data about the global supply chain to identify companies and assets at the most significant risk from business interruption."

"This is especially true when planning for climate change," says Adapt Ready Advisor Chris Walker. "Modeling for the climate is only as good as the data underneath. Adapt Ready's platform fills a huge knowledge gap in understanding the complexity to help with climate adaptation and measuring climate risks."

"Investors who understand the real backbone of our technological advantages are aware that our intellectual property strategy, coupled with the complexity of the problems, creates solid entry barriers," says Rao. "Similarly, insurers ready to adopt the latest tech can address these challenges and help close the coverage gap for Contingent Business Interruption by unlocking $63 billion in opportunities. Adapt Ready will equip them with best-in-class tools and insights."

US and UK-based Adapt Ready's ground-breaking risk intelligence software platform is designed for commercial insurers, brokers, and corporate clients. Our patent-pending technology optimizes external data and delivers insights that enable our clients to manage risk better and enhance their growth and profitability.

Press: [email protected]

Investors: [email protected]

Phone US: +1 (347) 467-1211

Phone UK: +44 20 7097 4767

SOURCE Adapt Ready