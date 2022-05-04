Adapt Ready Wins Zurich Innovation Challenge

May 04, 2022, 08:30 ET
Adapt Ready on the Cutting Edge of Risk Intelligence for Commercial Insurance
NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adapt Ready announced today that the company won the coveted Zurich Innovation Championship. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd specifically cited Adapt Ready's award-winning risk intelligence platform that provides insurers 360° risk insights in naming the technology company a winner in its 2022 Insurance Innovation Championship.
"We're thrilled to be chosen out of thousands of contenders for this partnership. The accelerator will take our existing relationship with Zurich to the next level," said Adapt Ready CEO Shruthi Rao. "This recognition comes at an opportune time as we enter a growth stage funding round. Be it a pandemic or climate change, it is crucial to address supply chain impacts; we look forward to working with Zurich on solving some of the biggest challenges for the industry."
"The lack of data with context is the biggest hurdle in understanding supply chain risk," says Adapt Ready CTO Sandeep Chandur. "Adapt Ready uses proprietary technology and comprehensive data about the global supply chain to identify companies and assets at the most significant risk from business interruption."
"This is especially true when planning for climate change," says Adapt Ready Advisor Chris Walker. "Modeling for the climate is only as good as the data underneath. Adapt Ready's platform fills a huge knowledge gap in understanding the complexity to help with climate adaptation and measuring climate risks."
"Investors who understand the real backbone of our technological advantages are aware that our intellectual property strategy, coupled with the complexity of the problems, creates solid entry barriers," says Rao. "Similarly, insurers ready to adopt the latest tech can address these challenges and help close the coverage gap for Contingent Business Interruption by unlocking $63 billion in opportunities. Adapt Ready will equip them with best-in-class tools and insights."
US and UK-based Adapt Ready's ground-breaking risk intelligence software platform is designed for commercial insurers, brokers, and corporate clients. Our patent-pending technology optimizes external data and delivers insights that enable our clients to manage risk better and enhance their growth and profitability.
