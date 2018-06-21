Adapt, restore and protect with Juice Shots unique liquid mood and energy booster

"It is a general wellness product that will give you an overall wellness lift and get you through your workout or daily activities," Bountiful Holdings co-founder, Daniel Amyradakis, said.

According to the American Institute of Stress, stress has many definitions but one of the most relatable is that stress "is a condition or feeling experienced when a person perceives that demands exceed the personal and social resources the individual is able to mobilize."

What most people don't know is that on the flipside there's also a feeling called eustress, which is a positive spin on distress. Eustress is used to describe a level of stress that motivates and gets people to perform great things.

"With a unique formula and extensive research, our company is able to provide consumers with a solution to remain in eustress," Amyradakis said. "As a result, when consumers take our energy shots, they feel more energized, focused and ready to take on as many daily tasks as possible."

The importance of The Best Stuff lies in the fact that when the human body goes past the point of eustress, it can easily turn into feelings of distress. The difference usually results in more negative feelings and emotions, which lead to physiological or biochemical responses that can negatively affect daily performance.

While distress can create disease, eustress can generate euphoria. In the short-run, some of the symptoms that result from distress include, but are not limited to anger, low energy, headaches, constipation, nausea, insomnia, frequent colds and infections, nervousness, inability to focus and changes in appetite. Some of the long-term symptoms are depression, anxiety, cardiovascular diseases, eating disorders, menstrual irregularities, skin and hair problems, and gastrointestinal problems.

"The Best Stuff is the answer for approaching every day with a positive vibe, to maintain our focus and stay energized," Amyradakis said. "We are aware of how distress can affect a person's day-to-day performance, and that's the reason why we came up with this unique formula."

