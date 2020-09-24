ADAPT Upskilling Program Exceeds 10,000 Participants, Empowers Next Generation of Global Data Workers

"Over the past four months, the ADAPT program has helped people across the globe gain a new skillset that they can leverage in their next role and in the advancement of their career. We continue to be inspired by the achievements of participants and are excited to share that we will continue offering this program into 2021, supporting those displaced from their jobs," said Dean Stoecker, co-founder and CEO of Alteryx. "Alteryx for Good is all about using the power of data and analytics to give back to our communities, and through ADAPT, we are empowering data workers with knowledge that is highly-valued by businesses across all industries and departments. The continuation of this program extends our commitment to expanding data literacy globally, and we look forward to seeing the continued success of ADAPT participants in 2020 and beyond."

In recognition of the ADAPT program's impact thus far, Octane recently awarded Alteryx with a COVID-19 response award during its annual High Tech Awards, honoring innovation and support given to the Orange County community and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/33WZBFF.

Those interested in enrolling in the Alteryx ADAPT program can register today by visiting www.alteryx.com/adapt.

