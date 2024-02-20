AdapTable Meals® Announces Magnetic Creative as New Agency of Record and Expansion into Costco Stores

GREELEY, Colo., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdapTable Meals®, a leading brand providing convenient, pre-seasoned meal solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Magnetic Creative, which will serve as the company's new agency of record (AOR). This collaboration marks a significant milestone for AdapTable Meals® as it continues to expand its presence in the retail market. In a move to make its products more accessible to consumers nationwide, AdapTable Meals® is also excited to announce its upcoming availability in select Costco warehouses later this month.

"AdapTable Meals® consistently delivers on the 'Full on Flavor, Light on Effort' promise with strong, continued growth momentum in the pre-seasoned and value-added space across multiple proteins, including beef, chicken, and pork," said Eduardo Noronha, President, JBS Value Added. "Among our retail partners, we're excited that AdapTable Meals® will soon be available at select Costco locations, and we hope to reach more consumers and provide them with convenient, pre-seasoned meal options."

AdapTable Meals® has already established a strong retail presence across the United States, with its products available at numerous major retailers including Kroger, Safeway, and Food Lion. By expanding to Costco, AdapTable Meals® aims to build on its brand promise of quality, convenience, and value. Magnetic Creative's expertise in consumer packaged goods will play a critical role in facilitating the brand's expansion into new retail channels and growth opportunities.

Founded in 2008, Magnetic Creative has delivered value to an esteemed roster of global brands including Chili's, Ford, MTV, KitchenAid, Nexgrill/Megamaster, and many others. This partnership is poised to elevate AdapTable Meals' brand presence both in-store and online through innovative marketing strategies and creative solutions.

Find an AdapTable Meals® retailer near you, including its new Costco locations, by using the Store Locator tool at www.AdapTableMeals.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
