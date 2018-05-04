Adaptable Seeds - the Answer to Food Shortage

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Farmers have to produce 70% more food by 2050 to feed the global population," according to the UN. To rise to the challenge of this startling prediction, scientific and accurate breeding programmes are being executed to create more adaptable F1 hybrid seeds. These seeds will generate productive harvests to sustain global needs.
"Heat-, disease-, moisture-, drought- resistant or tolerant seeds produced and supplied by Taiwan companies are well-known worldwide," commented by Ms. Sabine Liu, general manager of UBM Taiwan. Among various seed options produced by Taiwan companies, broccolis, cauliflowers, cherry tomatoes, watermelons, pumpkins, kidney beans, peas, aubergines, sweet peppers and graft passion fruit seedlings are the most traded items, statistics show.
The seed pavilion at Asia Agri-Tech Expo will showcase high quality seeds brought by Besgrow Seed, Ching Long Seed, Agronew Trading, Taiwan Banana Research Institute, Known-You Seed, Sing-Flow Seed Trading and many more.
Supported by Taiwan's Council of Agriculture (COA), the 2nd edition of Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum will be held at Taipei World Trade Center from July 26-28, 2018. Visitor online registration and buyer accommodation subsidy program are accepting applications. For more information, please visit http://www.agritechtaiwan.com or contact Ms. Sophia Lu at +886-2-2738-3898 or Email: aat-tw@ubm.com).
