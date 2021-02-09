Adaptavist Adds Atlassian Jira Align Specialization Badge to Enterprise Agile Transformation Credentials

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptavist Ltd, a digital transformation leader, has been awarded the Jira Align Specialization Badge by Atlassian Corporation Plc. Held by a handful of firms worldwide, this distinction recognises companies with a proven track record of successful enterprise agile consultancy, and deep expertise with the Jira Align agile planning tool.

As Rick Cobb, Head of Scaled Agile Sales at Atlassian, states, "Adaptavist has delivered successful agile transformation outcomes for some of our biggest joint customers, including multiple implementations of Jira Align. We're thrilled to highlight these accomplishments by awarding Adaptavist the Jira Align Specialization Badge."

This certification is given to select Atlassian Solution Partners who have not only met rigorous requirements for specialised training in the entire Jira Align lifecycle — from discovery, through to delivery, outcomes assurance, and expansion of the technology — but who have also demonstrated success in multiple implementations of the software for large organisations.

Jira Align is an enterprise agile planning tool which can be a powerful asset to organisations practicing lean-agile methodologies at scale, by providing them with a new level of visibility, information flow, and alignment across every level of the business. Success with the tool hinges on a holistic approach, integrating Jira Align into the process and culture shifts that are the other key pillars of enterprise agility — whether that approach is part of a SAFe® transformation, or utilises other processes or frameworks.

The Badge is part of a suite of certifications held by Adaptavist, joining its Atlassian Platinum Enterprise Solution Partner and Scaled Agile® Gold Partner status, along with Gitlab, Slack, and other partnerships. These strategic relationships bring additional depth and support to the Adaptavist solutions which help complex organisations deliver on the promises of digital transformation.

About Adaptavist

Adaptavist is a global technology and innovative solutions provider, enabling organizations to boost agility and overcome the challenges of transformational change. Founded in 2005, its team spans over 300 employees globally, with a 10,000+ customer base representing more than half of the Fortune 500.

Adaptavist is a Platinum Atlassian Solutions Partner in EMEA and North America, a Platinum Marketplace Partner, a SAFe® Gold Transformation Partner, and a trusted Slack and AWS partner. It offers expert consultancy including SPC-certified SAFe® implementation, enterprise apps, training, managed services, and licensing solutions. Adaptavist has also been the recipient of the Queen's Awards for Enterprise, Deloitte's Technology Fast 50, and The Sunday Times Tech Track Award 2019.

