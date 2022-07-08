Adaptavist Announces New North American Headquarters in Toronto, Canada

New 16,000 square foot, multi-use innovation hub deepens Adaptavist's investment in Canada, creating new opportunities for business and community collaboration

HQ supports the company's strategic growth initiative to expand business transformation services across North America

TORONTO, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptavist, the leader in digital transformation, today announced the opening of its new North American headquarters in Toronto, Canada, expanding its worldwide presence and its ability to support customers across the region with mission-critical consulting, technology products and software services.

Adaptavist selected Toronto based on the area's diverse talent pool, economic growth and stability, and increasing dominance in tech innovation – Toronto is currently the fastest growing tech market and second largest start-up hub in the world. In addition to creating the new work and innovation hub, the company will add up to 800 new jobs over the next five years, and invest more than $50 million to help incubate new start-ups, drive public and private sector collaboration including initiatives with non-profits, and support academic and corporate R&D – all in an effort to create business, technology, and community growth.

The first collaboration out of the new Adaptavist North America HQ will be with Ascent Soccer , a nonprofit organisation with operations in Canada and the U.S., that enables talented young boys and girls in Malawi and Uganda, Africa to access life-changing, comprehensive education through scholarships to North American schools and colleges. Adaptavist is committing $150,000 a year for the next two years, along with mentoring and digital support, to help co-founder and Toronto native Adrian Bradbury, bring even more scholars to Ontario.

"Adaptavist put down roots in Toronto over eight years ago and it was one of the smartest decisions we've ever made," said Harp Athwal, Head of Client Services & North America Operations, Adaptavist. "Toronto provides an enviable mix of culture, collaboration, and support – the city is extremely welcoming to business and is serious about fostering and nurturing talent. Our company and this city have grown together as technology leaders, and we couldn't be more excited to make Toronto our permanent North American home."

Adaptavist's new offices will provide a world-class, hybrid work environment for its growing employee base and serve as an 'innovation hub' for business partners, community groups, academics, and the arts. The building will have a dedicated space for displays and exhibitions as well areas for skills-based training, which will be coordinated with partners throughout the community. "We want to encourage the development of a strong tech ecosystem in Toronto by supporting all aspects of innovation," added Athwal. "On any given day at our new office, you may find our customers like SunLife or Sick Kids Foundation working alongside our partners like Toronto Global, in collaboration with start-ups, non-profits, arts organisations or academics to create a stronger Toronto."

"We are delighted that Adaptavist, one of the fastest-growing software consultancies in the world and the largest Atlassian partner in Canada, is making Toronto its official North American home," said John Tory, Mayor of Toronto. "Adaptavist has a long record of success in our city and country – they've been a great jobs creator, business and academic partner – and they are proof that our focus on tech and economic growth is working. We look forward to an even more productive relationship moving forward."

"Adaptavist's new headquarters will be a great addition to Toronto's rapidly growing tech ecosystem," said Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson. "Adaptavist is a leader in the software consulting industry that has already made its mark on the city. We look forward to seeing the innovative solutions that Adaptivist creates at its new Toronto home-base as the company fully leverages its access to Toronto's abundant resources and talent."

The new Adaptavist office and innovation hub is part of the company's multi-year, strategic growth plans that include providing Atlassian leadership as well as support for more diverse technology ecosystems including Aha!, GitLab and Slack. Teams in the Toronto office will focus on major transformational practices like Agile, Cloud, DevOps, ITSM and Work Management including, for example, being a major product development center for products like ScriptRunner and Slack apps with the goal of helping bring technology, teamwork and process together to unlock better business outcomes and increase ROI.

About Adaptavist

Adaptavist is a global technology and innovative solutions provider, helping organisations boost agility and overcome the challenges of digital transformation. Founded in 2005, its team spans over 500 employees globally, with a 18,000+ customer base representing more than half of the Fortune 500.

Adaptavist supports customers with applications, consultancy, agile implementation, app integration, training, managed services, and licensing solutions – through strong partnerships with Atlassian (a Platinum Atlassian Solutions Partner and a Platinum Marketplace Partner) as well as partnerships with Slack, AWS, GitLab, Aha!, Temporall and more. The company has been awarded the Queen's Awards for Enterprise and Deloitte's Technology Fast 50.

