Adaptavist Leads New App Day '22 at Atlassian Team22

Event highlights resources, insights, and innovations to help companies accelerate ITSM, cloud migration, and business transformation strategies

LAS VEGAS, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptavist, the leader in digital transformation, is working with industry partners to create the first-ever App Day at Atlassian Team22 (formerly Atlassian Summit). The day-long event held April 5, 2022, in Las Vegas will give attendees an opportunity to connect with experts who create applications and solutions that power innovation in the Atlassian ecosystem. Adaptavist will also present as part of the Team22 program, sharing real-world case studies and providing additional focus on ITSM, agile transformation, and cloud integration to meet evolving end-user requirements.

App Day '22

Using a combination of best practices, deep dives, product demos, and one-on-one discussion/networking time, the new App Day 22 will introduce app users to industry leaders and focus on how to integrate Atlassian apps into products and business strategies.

Adaptavist, along with Appfire, SmartBear and Tempo, will share usage, integration, and innovation updates for some of the world's most popular Atlassian marketplace apps including Zephyr, ScriptRunner for Jira, Configuration Manager for Jira, and Trello. Presenters will cover everything from emerging trends and modern approaches to software development lifecycles, to project management challenges, coding and migration best practices, and enterprise-wide deployment of service management strategies – all with the goal of helping teams work better together.

"Whether a direct result of the pandemic or part of a company's long-term strategic plan, the need to harness change into transformational growth is more important than ever – but no one can go it alone," said Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO of Adaptavist. "Together, Atlassian and its ecosystem partners provide some of the best tools and services for the job. And we created this App Day to show companies looking to use, deploy and integrate Atlassian tools and services more effectively, how we can work with them, to support their digital transformation, reduce costs and increase ROI."

Team22

According to Adaptavist's State of the Atlassian report , this past year, overall usage of Atlassian continued to increase, even as IT spending decreased. This was driven in large part by major transformational themes like ITSM/ESM, cloud migration, automation, and agile at scale which the company will also highlight at Team22.

Derek Sutton, Director, Enterprise Architecture and Infrastructure from the Sick Kids Foundation will be giving the presentation "Digital Transformation that Saves Lives (and Time)" supported by Harp Athwal, Head of Client Services at Adaptavist during the event. While Adaptavist principal consultant Will Davis will partner with customer Nationwide Building Society to present "The Six Pillars of Successful Migration to Cloud". In both sessions, Adaptavist will share challenges and key learnings and offer actionable insights to help attendees drive digital transformation. In addition, Tina Behers, VP Enterprise Agility, Aligned Agility, and Jon Kern, Agile Consultant, Adaptavist will present: "Bringing People, Processes and Tools Together for True Transformational Success."

About Adaptavist

Adaptavist is a global technology and innovative solutions provider, helping organisations boost agility and overcome the challenges of digital transformation. Founded in 2005, its team spans over 500 employees globally, with a 18,000+ customer base representing more than half of the Fortune 500.

Adaptavist supports customers with applications, consultancy, agile implementation, app integration, training, managed services, and licensing solutions – through strong partnerships with Atlassian (a Platinum Atlassian Solutions Partner and a Platinum Marketplace Partner) as well as partnerships with Slack, AWS, GitLab, Aha!, Temporall and more. The company has been awarded the Queen's Awards for Enterprise and Deloitte's Technology Fast 50.

