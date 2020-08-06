Adaptavist Named Atlassian Verified Government Partner

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation expert, Adaptavist, was recently named an Atlassian Verified Government Partner. This distinction highlights Adaptavist's leadership and expertise in helping public sector and government organizations maximize their investment in Atlassian technology with industry-leading apps and solutions.

An Atlassian Platinum Solutions Partner and Platinum Marketplace Vendor, Adaptavist offers expert agile consultancy, apps, training, managed services, and licensing solutions to more than half of the Fortune 500. Customers also include a wide range of public sector entities in the US and UK across defense, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and federal agencies, and organizations such as BAE Systems, NASA, the Smithsonian Institution and the U.S. Department of State.

"Adaptavist is delighted to receive this recognition from Atlassian," says Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO of Adaptavist. "In light of COVID-19, it's more important than ever for government agencies and suppliers to embrace digital transformation projects to become more collaborative, customer-centric and agile. We understand the unique needs of public sector organizations, from procurement to technical to security requirements. We look forward to being part of the Atlassian Public Sector Partner Program and increasing our support for important government agency initiatives and our public sector footprint within North America."



At the beginning of this year, the U.S. government was slated to spend an estimated $111 billion on IT* as public sector organizations invest in modernizing legacy infrastructure, improving the citizen experience, increasing cybersecurity and enabling remote collaboration for essential government agencies. As one of the largest Atlassian partners in the world, Adaptavist is uniquely positioned to help public sector organizations facilitate cross-department collaboration, improve productivity, and scale service offerings.

Adaptavist has worked with government organizations to streamline Atlassian licensing, upgrade and migrate mission-critical tools and historical data, and provide expert consultancy with a focus on DevOps, continuous integration and delivery to ship software to citizen end-users, faster. Adaptavist also helps governments deliver agile at scale using methodologies such as SAFe and tools like Jira Align .

The Atlassian Verified Government Partner program is an initiative Atlassian created to support public sector clients as they have specific security, technical, and regulatory requirements. These solutions partners have gone through specialist training and have the internal resources to meet the unique demands of government entities, including knowledge of the government contracting and funding process.

Adaptavist is a global technology and innovative solutions provider, enabling organizations to boost agility and overcome the challenges of transformational change. Founded in 2005, its team spans over 300 employees globally, with a 13,000+ customer base representing more than half of the Fortune 500.

Adaptavist is a Platinum Atlassian Solutions Partner in EMEA and North America, a Platinum Marketplace Partner, and a trusted Slack partner. It offers expert consultancy including SPC-certified SAFe® implementation, enterprise apps, training, managed services, and licensing solutions. Adaptavist has also been the recipient of the Queen's Awards for Enterprise, Deloitte's Technology Fast 50, and The Sunday Times Tech Track Award 2019.

