Adaptavist 'State of the Atlassian Ecosystem' Report Highlights How Businesses Are Embracing Atlassian Technology

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, digital transformation expert, Adaptavist, launches its 2020 State of the Atlassian Ecosystem Report that examines how businesses and teams are using and deploying Atlassian tools. The research also outlines digital transformation trends with a particular focus on the implementation of customization and integration, the adoption of Cloud (SaaS), and the acceleration of DevOps and Agile methodology.

"Atlassian has evolved from a bug tracking tool for developers into a mission-critical platform that empowers teams of all shapes and sizes to collaborate and get work done. And the State of the Atlassian Ecosystem Report highlights the different ways teams are embracing change using Atlassian tools," says Simon Haighton-Williams, Adaptavist CEO. "The Report also demonstrates how the flexibility of the Atlassian platform provides a foundation for digital transformation across teams and organizations of every size, industry and level of technical sophistication."

Key highlights from the Report include:

The need for customization and integration is growing – one of the many strengths of the Atlassian ecosystem is the ability it provides organizations to customize tools to meet specific business needs:

87 percent of respondents customize their Atlassian tools and 91 percent of enterprises (1000+ employees) create their own customizations

and The Atlassian Marketplace provides a go-to-platform for respondents to extend the functionality of their core tools with 94 percent of respondents using at least one app from there

There are a wide variety of tools being used in conjunction with Atlassian – 67 percent respondents use Microsoft 365, 46 percent Slack and 32 percent Google Docs, to name a few.

Automation is key to managing change – while Atlassian already provides a range of automation tools and capabilities:

78 percent of workers still want more automation capabilities across their Atlassian stack

across their Atlassian stack Why? An impressive 96 percent believe automation will increase productivity. And, a further 83 percent are confident it will boost creativity and innovation in the workplace.

Atlassian tools enable digital transformation – embracing new ways of working across the entire organization (people, process and tools) will help businesses compete and thrive in this 'new reality' and the Atlassian ecosystem enables that.

Agile is now firmly established in the vast majority of businesses with 77 percent of respondents reporting the adoption of Agile principles within their organization

within their organization And almost half of respondents (48 percent) believe their organization has a DevOps strategy in place , with large enterprises (5000+ employees) and the technology sector (48 percent) leading the charge

, with leading the charge Finally, according to our research, 11 percent plan to implement an Agile-at-scale framework (such as SAFe®) in the next three years

(such as SAFe®) in the next three years It's also worth noting that only 19 percent of large enterprises have implemented an Agile framework, with a further 14 percent expecting to in the next three years. Our findings also show that 29 percent of respondents who have yet to implement a DevOps strategy, plan to do so in the next three years. But a further 10 percent believe their organization is still 'not ready for DevOps to be part of their strategy.'

There's no one-size-fits-all deployment solution – as the tech industry, and Atlassian, look to Cloud as the next big thing to enable digital transformation, users are taking various approaches to how they deploy their Atlassian platform.

52 percent of respondents use a Server deployment model, 19 percent use Atlassian Cloud (SaaS), 11 percent use Data Center, and 9 percent use a hybrid hosting model

28 percent of respondents have at least one Atlassian Cloud instance in their organization; and, of those not already on Cloud, a further 13 percent are planning to introduce Atlassian Cloud in the next three years

in their organization; and, of those not already on Cloud, According to our findings, only 9 percent of respondents use a hybrid model of Atlassian Cloud (SaaS) and self-host (Server / Data Center).

The 2020 State of the Atlassian Ecosystem Report is based on more than 700 responses to a global survey. The survey asked Atlassian users representing a wide range of sectors, organisations, and departments about their use of cloud, automation, DevOps and agile practices. To read the full report, please visit: www.adaptavist.com/state-of-atlassian-report.

