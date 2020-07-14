Adaptavist Strengthens Digital Transformation for the Global Enterprise with Go2Group Acquisition

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global IT consulting and services provider, Adaptavist today announces the acquisition of Go2Group , a U.S. technology firm specializing in Agile and DevOps services and cloud solutions for the enterprise. With the Go2Group acquisition, Adaptavist increases its existing Atlassian leadership while adding new services, employees and locations to support its ongoing commitment to North American enterprises and organizations.

As U.S. companies continue to look for ways to differentiate and compete – especially in the current pandemic-driven economy – the modernization of their IT systems and digital transformation strategies becomes even more critical. Go2Group's Platinum Partner status with Atlassian, CloudBees and AWS and strong technical expertise help enterprise customers streamline efficiency and collaboration across their global teams and move to a remote-friendly operations model. Adaptavist will integrate Go2Group's Professional Services and Solutions offerings including its Atlassian Reseller division into its own portfolio. The acquisition positions Adaptavist as one of the largest Atlassian services providers in the world (covering every major time zone) and increases its footprint in North America substantially.

"We are delighted to see two Atlassian Solution Partners join forces to better service our joint customers," said Martin Musierowicz, Head of Global Channels at Atlassian. "Our mission at Atlassian is to unleash the potential of every team and the combination of Adaptavist and Go2Group will help do just that. This is great news for enterprises looking to enable open, agile teamwork at scale."

Go2Group will provide a strategic advantage as Adaptavist continues to expand its offerings to include more Atlassian consulting, a robust AWS practice, more DevOps consulting, and new strategic partnerships with Gitlab and CloudBees.

"Around the world, radical change has become business as usual," said Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO of Adaptavist. "Change and uncertainty is causing many U.S. businesses to grapple with slower growth, disruption from new competition, and pressure from internal sources. Software used in the right way can be a lifeline. Adaptavist coupled with Go2Group, delivers the in-depth consulting and technical support needed for enterprises to optimize their IT investments and thrive in this fast-paced, digitally transforming environment."

Adaptavist customers include organizations like NASA and over half of the Fortune 500, from Oracle to SAP Fieldglass and WD-40 . Established in 2002, Go2Group's customers include Marriott International, Comcast and Fannie Mae.

Tom Stiling, Go2Group Chairman and CEO adds "Not only does Adaptavist provide a great home for our IT and DevOps solutions and talented people, but we're thrilled that they will now be a strategic Platinum channel partner for our ConnectALL software products and value stream management (VSM) platform, released under a new holding company called Goldfinger Holdings, Inc. This deal takes advantage of our complementary global capabilities and leverages technology synergies between the two brands."

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed. For more information about Adaptavist visit www.adaptavist.com.

About Adaptavist

Adaptavist is a global software innovator, enabling organizations to digitally transform how they collaborate and get work done. Founded in 2005 and with a growing global reach, its customers cut across every major industry and include more than half of all Fortune 500 companies. Through trusted consultancy, app development, training, hosting, and licensing solutions, Adaptavist has established itself as the go-to partner of choice within the Atlassian Ecosystem.

About Go2Group

Go2Group, an IT consulting firm focused on providing superior quality professional services and digital solutions, helps enterprises achieve business agility. Founded in 2002, the company offers enterprise-level strategic services and solutions around application modernization, agile and DevOps practices, and cloud. With Go2Group's platinum-level partnerships with companies such as Atlassian, CloudBees and AWS, organizations benefit from the right mix of consulting-led strategies and technology-led solutions to direct their IT initiatives toward business growth.

PR Contact

Sharen Santoski

For Adaptavist

+1.617.755.6357

[email protected]

SOURCE Adaptavist

Related Links

http://www.adaptavist.com

