Adaptec® Smart Storage Offering is First to Include Open Source Toolkit for Managing Data Center Storage

By investing in and offering readily deployable open source tools and plug-ins, Microchip removes complexity for customers that are connecting storage resources to its Adaptec lineup of storage controller solutions in heterogeneous data centers powered by OpenStack. The prequalified and tested Adaptec Smart Storage tools are scalable and customizable, simplifying management of large networks of cloud servers within enterprise-class infrastructures.

The Adaptec Smart Storage OpenStack tools include three components: 1) a plug-in for Metal as a Service (MaaS), a bare-metal deployment tool from cloud industry leader and Ubuntu creator Canonical Ltd.; 2) a scripted service formula, or "charm", created with Canonical's Juju modelling tool that allows users to remotely deploy Adaptec ARCCONF in any type of cloud environment so the adapters and attached devices can be configured and managed remotely using the Juju dashboard; and 3) a plug-in for the OpenStack Horizon Graphical User Interface (GUI) that allows users to discover, configure and conveniently manage both Adaptec Smart Storage standard adapters and custom embedded solutions.

"Microchip is excited to deliver new open source tools that ease the integration of our Adaptec Smart Storage solutions used in OpenStack software-defined infrastructure," said Andrew Dieckmann, associate vice president of marketing in the Data Center Solutions (DCS) business unit at Microchip Technology. "This unique offering will improve our customers' ability to rapidly and efficiently deploy new storage assets within OpenStack's market-leading open source cloud server management framework."

"The $6.1 billion market for OpenStack continues to post double-digit growth rates globally, across public and private clouds in nearly every conceivable use case, including containers, VMs and bare metal," said Danny Carreno, senior manager of ecosystem development and operations at the OpenStack Foundation. "The open infrastructure community driving this growth is itself growing, with companies like Microchip integrating projects like the OpenStack Horizon Dashboard to support Microchip's Adaptec lineup of storage controller solutions. Their investment in the open infrastructure community can make it easier for operators to rapidly configure, deploy and manage storage resources in data centers powered by OpenStack."

Adaptec storage adapters have been trusted solutions for 30 years. Microchip's newest Smart Storage lineup of products includes a comprehensive family of Adaptec SAS/SATA adapters and IC solutions providing enterprise-grade reliability, high performance, feature-rich management and compelling total-cost of ownership.

The Adaptec Smart Storage open source tools and documentation including a manual and specification details are available at www.adaptec.com/support. Technical support is also available, unless the tool code is changed by the customer.

