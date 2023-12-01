ADAPTHEALTH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against AdaptHealth Corp. - AHCO

01 Dec, 2023, 22:45 ET

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until December 26, 2023  to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against AdaptHealth Corp. (NasdaqCM: AHCO), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares (i) between August 4, 2020 and February 27, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (ii) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's January 2021 secondary public offering (the "SPO").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

AdaptHealth investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-ahco-1/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

AdaptHealth and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period and/or in the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in conjunction with the Offerings, violating federal securities laws. 

On February 27, 2023, post-market, the Company disclosed disappointing financial news including a loss of $0.02 per share for 4Q 2022, significantly lower than expectations, and reduced revenue guidance for 2023, due to "tempered expectations on diabetes." On this news, the price of AdaptHealth's shares plummeted by $5.99 per share, or 27%, from $21.98 per share to $15.99 per share.

The case is Allegheny County Employees' Retirement System v. AdaptHealth Corp., 23-cv-4104.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

