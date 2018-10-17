Adaptiiv Announces United States Military to Use 3D Bolus in the Treatment of American Veterans at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

HALIFAX, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Adaptiiv, an innovative medical technology company announced today the United States Military will use 3D Bolus Software, Adaptiiv's advanced software, in treating American veterans with cancer at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC). Dubbed "The Nation's Medical Center," WRNMMC is the United States' largest and most renowned joint military medical center that provides services in over 100 clinics and specialties.

3D Bolus Software provides practitioners with a turn-key solution that enables 3D printing of patient-specific uniform thickness bolus, modulated bolus for MERT (modulated electron radiation therapy), High Dose Rate (HDR) surface brachytherapy and other potential ancillary devices. Bolus created using Adaptiiv's software conforms to the patient anatomy to improve dose and the patient experience. Patients are more comfortable throughout the treatment period, while set-up and production times are reduced.

"We could not be more honored to make this announcement," says Adaptiiv CEO, Peter Hickey. "Working with the team at Walter Reed, Adaptiiv continues to make significant strides in the battle against cancer while transforming novel and experimental ideas into real world applications."

Adaptiiv is the first company in the world to receive FDA 510k clearance for 3D printing software used in radiation oncology. The company's software is already used in the United States, Canada, Australia, Israel, Ireland, Hong Kong and England.

About Adaptiiv

Adaptiiv Medical Technologies Inc. (formerly 3D Bolus Inc.) is the definitive 3D technology platform for radiation oncology. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, Adaptiiv is shaping the future of patient-specific healthcare through innovation and collaboration with leading Cancer centres throughout the world. Adaptiiv has a 510(k) clearance, is ISO 13485 certified and has received a CE Mark.

Website: http://www.adaptiiv.com/

SOURCE Adaptiiv Inc

Related Links

http://www.adaptiiv.com

