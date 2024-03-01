Adapting the US Veteran Policy Experience to Ukrainian Realities

KYIV, Ukraine and WASHINGTON, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 29, a conference aimed at improving the lives of Ukraine's veterans took place, organized by a coalition of four Ukrainian and American civil society organizations: "Free and Faithful," the Institute for Democracy and Development "PolitA," "US Ukrainian Activists," and "White Ribbon Ukraine." Coalition members seek to leverage the U.S. experience in veteran policy to address Ukrainian needs and prepare a report for the U.S. Congress on this matter.

Vitalii Hersak, Chairman of "Free and Faithful" (Vilni ta Virni) believes that this initiative will contribute to the improvement of the effectiveness of state support for veterans and their families in Ukraine, and the strengthening of veteran diplomacy between our countries.

As the head of the Institute for Democracy and Development "PolitA," Kateryna Odarchenko remarked that Ukraine is learning from its American counterparts, who possess years of experience in veteran support. The aspiration is for Ukraine to be a country where veterans lead dignified lives after their military service.

The conference delved into critical topics concerning veterans, such as medical, psychological, socio-economic support, the role of the civil sector, and international cooperation. Insights and advice from experts in veteran policy, including representatives from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

Conference participants formed a working group tasked with developing an Action Plan to adapt U.S. veteran policy experience to Ukrainian realities. The coalition of Ukrainian and American civil society organizations will also prepare an Analytical Report for the U.S. Congress, highlighting the situation of veterans in Ukraine and proposing ways to improve their conditions. The results of this work will be presented at a conference in Washington. Additionally, coalition members will brief policymakers and government representatives both in Ukraine and the USA.

"Free and Faithful" (Vilni ta Virni) is an Ukrainian NGO established under the leadership of Lieutenant Colonel Vitalii Hersak to champion democracy, sovereignty, and European integration in Ukraine, and provide unwavering support to the nation's defenders, war veterans, and their families (viv.org.ua).

"US Ukrainian Activists" is an NGO based in the USA, remains dedicated to supporting Ukraine, its people, and cultural heritage.

The Institute for Democracy and Development "PolitA" is a non-profit organization committed to fostering transparent dialogues between the state, business, and society, on international level (Institute-polita.us).

White Ribbon Ukraine is an organization dedicated to spearheading social initiatives aimed at combating violence and fostering safer communities.

SOURCE Institute for Democracy and Development PolitA