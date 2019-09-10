Adaptiv Networks and SkySwitch Form Strategic Relationship

TAMPA, Fla. and GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySwitch , the leading channel-exclusive white label Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider, has announced the formation of a strategic relationship with Adaptiv Networks , the creator of powerful software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WANs) for business-critical application traffic requiring high availability. The two companies will work together to bring best-in-class, agile cloud connectivity to customers of SkySwitch's reseller community.

"SkySwitch strives to bring best-in-class solutions to our resellers," said Founder and President of SkySwitch, Eric Hernaez. "With the demand for software-defined network services on the rise, SkySwitch has made the strategic decision to align with a company that leads the market. Adaptiv Networks stands out with powerful, frictionless cloud connectivity services. We couldn't be more excited to unite on upcoming projects for our SkySwitch reseller community than we are to be working with Adaptiv Networks."

Adaptiv Networks is a leader in agile cloud connectivity for digital businesses, offering Network-as-a-Service solutions sold exclusively through channel partners. The demand for these services is growing rapidly for MSPs and VARs, according to the IDC Worldwide SD-WAN Infrastructure Forecast 2019-2023 from July 2019. In the report, IDC predicted that the SD-WAN infrastructure market will grow at a 30.8% compound annual growth rate from 2018 to 2023 to reach $5.25 billion.

"This partnership enables us to combine the productivity of UCaaS with the network visibility and control of Adaptiv | SD-WAN into a simple solution channel partners can trust," explains Bernard Breton, CEO of Adaptiv Networks. "Both companies rely exclusively on channel sales, which means partners have zero risk of competing directly against their solution vendor."

About SkySwitch

SkySwitch is the US-based, next-generation communications platform provider offering white-labeled Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication and business technology resellers across North America. Customers include MSPs, agents, interconnects, ISPs, WISPs and VARs. SkySwitch provides resellers with the competitive advantages required to succeed in today's overcrowded marketplace by combining best-in-class customer support, with an advanced cloud-based UCaaS platform, delivering feature-rich voice, video, text and fax communications.

About Adaptiv Networks

Adaptiv Networks is the creator of powerful, software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WANs) for the most challenging locations requiring high availability for business-critical application traffic. Businesses rely on Adaptiv Networks' software-defined network to provide secure, lower-cost, higher-performance and more reliable cloud networks for their voice, data, and video communications needs. Adaptiv Networks serves more than 200 customers, with more than 2,500 sites deployed through 25 Partners across North America. Adaptiv Networks has been delivering software-defined solutions since 2002.

