Adaptiva Expands Reporting in OneSite Patch with Real-Time Vulnerability Dashboards, Improving Visibility Between Vulnerability Management and Patching Processes

New dashboards unify patching and vulnerability data, enhancing collaboration between IT and security teams for faster threat remediation

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptiva , a global leader in autonomous endpoint management, today announces the latest feature release for OneSite Patch: vulnerability dashboards. These new dashboards provide real-time visibility into Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) in the environment and patches that can remediate them–empowering organizations to find and fix vulnerabilities efficiently.

IT and security teams often struggle to obtain real-time data that unifies vulnerability discovery and remediation status within the IT environment. This includes understanding how many vulnerabilities have available patches and the deployment status of those patches. Adaptiva's dashboards enable teams to track their progress in identifying and addressing threats within one platform, in real time. This enhanced visibility also helps reduce an organization's threat debt—the volume of unpatched vulnerabilities in an environment—and mitigates the risks associated with delayed patching.

"With additional dashboards in OneSite Patch, we're giving customers the ability to see in real time how patching is eliminating vulnerability exposure and reducing risk," said Deepak Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO at Adaptiva. "This means faster, more efficient threat mitigation and a streamlined approach for collaboration between security and IT teams–exactly what's needed for a proactive approach to threat mitigation."

Bridging the Security and IT Data Gap

Security and IT teams often rely on manual data transfers that hinder visibility and collaboration in patching, leading to lag time and security gaps. OneSite Patch addresses this issue by integrating with vulnerability management solutions like CrowdStrike Falcon Exposure Management , Tenable Vulnerability Management , Tenable Security Center , and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint — to automatically remediate third-party and Windows vulnerabilities with available patches, then display patching and remediation data in real time.

Insights with the new vulnerability dashboards include:

Detected CVEs

CVEs by Threat Recency

CVEs by Exploit Maturity

CVEs by Exploit Type

CVEs by Vulnerability Age

Vulnerable Devices

In addition to the vulnerability dashboards, OneSite Patch also includes newly updated patching dashboards for more granular reporting. Other new dashboards include:

Per-Device Patching State: Review patching compliance, deployment activity, and patch strategy categorization for individual devices.

Per-Product Dashboard: Review the overall patch compliance rate for an individual product across your environment and which automation workflows in which the product is included.

Per-Product, Per-Device: Review the status of patches of the product on individual device.

Individual Patch Status: Review the status of a particular patch, including a list of CVEs remediated by the patch, and the CVSS score associated with the CVE (if applicable).

"With access to actionable insights, administrators can swiftly escalate patching for critical CVEs," added Kumar. "This improved visibility of risk fosters better collaboration between IT and security teams, enabling them to share accountability and accelerate endpoint patching to reduce risk."

