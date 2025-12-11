Adaptiva Releases Next-Generation OneSite Patch Experience, Advancing the Era of Autonomous Endpoint Management

New UX advancements introduce guided onboarding, streamlined navigation, and powerful dashboards to make autonomous patching faster and more accessible for IT teams.

KIRKLAND, Wash., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptiva , the leader in autonomous endpoint management, today announced the release of its next-generation OneSite Patch experience, marking a major advancement in the company's mission to deliver the gold-standard for autonomous endpoint management (AEM) at global scale. The new release modernizes the user experience for IT and Security Operations professionals to streamline patch management setup, deployments, and reporting. These UX advancements make it possible for teams of all skill levels to adopt autonomous endpoint management faster and with greater confidence.

"With IT and security teams stretched thin and threat actors moving faster than ever, organizations must accelerate their shift to autonomous technology to close vulnerabilities before they can be exploited," said Dr. Deepak Kumar, Founder and CEO of Adaptiva. "This next-generation release of OneSite Patch delivers the intuitive, guided experience organizations need to utilize autonomous patch management with greater speed, accuracy, and independence."

The new advancements to the OneSite Patch experience democratize powerful automation by delivering significantly simpler operational capabilities:

A built-in onboarding workflow walks users step-by-step through product setup, teaching where to configure integrations, manage patching strategies, and monitor deployments, all within the interface. Simplified Navigation: A streamlined sidebar menu and OneSite Patch home screen highlight day-to-day functions while grouping advanced options under a dedicated "Advanced" menu. This reduces cognitive load for new users and ensures that the most frequently used patching actions are always easily accessible.

Autonomous patching rules are intuitively set up using the new "What, When, and How" configuration tabs and drop-down menus in the Patching Strategy Editor. This makes it easy for organizations to set their patching strategies once across all OS and third-party products using declarative deployment plans with rings, scheduling controls, and approval logic. Once those rules are set, OneSite Patch executes them autonomously whenever a new patch is released, without the need for creating scripts or packaging individual deployments for each patch. Powerful Dashboards: Enhancements to the homepage and deployment views offer new live dashboards for monitoring and trouble-shooting patch deployments in real time. The dashboards also offer time-based metrics for one-click updates and drilldowns into charts and reports for deeper insights into patch, product and device status.

Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) updates introduce new role definitions, while security updates extend permission enforcement to all objects. The Home screen dashboard also offers quick actions for faster troubleshooting and an integrated Emergency Kit to quickly remediate failed or problematic patches. These features ensure that users always stay in control over autonomous patching and can quickly optimize their deployments. Additional Improvements: The release includes a Java upgrade to JRE 25, improved user interactions for handling open applications during patching, and consolidated rollback functionality for easier resolution to patch deployment errors.

Adaptiva is on a mission to eliminate complexity in endpoint management. By enhancing navigation, onboarding, and patching workflows, the new OneSite Patch experience enables customers to achieve higher productivity and independence while reducing support demands.

"Our goal was to make OneSite Patch as intuitive and user-friendly as it is powerful," said Jesse Rogers, Principal Engineer at Adaptiva. "With the UX innovations in this new release, users won't need deep configuration knowledge or extensive training to succeed. From onboarding to deployment, everything is self-guided, transparent, and built to help organizations patch smarter and faster."

OneSite Patch is available in both SaaS and self-hosted options and supports Linux, Mac, and Windows devices. For more information on OneSite Patch or to request a demo, visit: adaptiva.com/products/onesite-patch

Current customers can visit the Adaptiva support page to upgrade their environment to the OneSite Patch 10.0 release.

About Adaptiva

Adaptiva, the autonomous endpoint management company, delivers the fastest way to patch and manage endpoints at scale. The company's OneSite platform and suite of products provide IT and security operations leaders with a fully autonomous approach to speeding the continuous delivery of software, patches, and configuration updates across their organizations' endpoints. Hundreds of today's largest global organizations rely on Adaptiva to increase IT operational efficiency, reduce endpoint security risk, and maximize patching velocity across millions of endpoints. Learn more at adaptiva.com .

SOURCE Adaptiva