Adaptiva to Demo Cross-Platform Capabilities at CrowdStrike's Fal.Con in Las Vegas

What: Adaptiva, a global leader in autonomous endpoint management, will be sponsoring, exhibiting, and speaking at Fal.Con 2024. The company will be will be demoing how to automatically patch vulnerabilities using OneSite Patch for Crowdstrike.

Where: ARIA in Las Vegas, Booth #2702

When: September 16-19, 2024

Why: Adaptiva is previewing new features in OneSite Patch including patching for Mac and Linux on the new cloud-native SaaS platform. OneSite Patch, integrates with Falcon Exposure Management to help organizations rapidly remediate vulnerabilities identified by CrowdStrike.

In addition, experts from Adaptiva will be participating in two speaking sessions during the event:

Bridging the Gap Between IT and Security with Autonomous Patching

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 11 to 11:30am PDT

Theater 2

For effective vulnerability management, sharing threat intelligence and coordinating response efforts between stakeholders are essential. Yet, siloed processes can lead to delays in patching and increase risk. In this session, we'll explore real-world examples of improved patching, risk-reporting, and collaboration strategies. Learn how Adaptiva's OneSite Patch integrates with CrowdStrike to prioritize patches based on risk, enhance visibility, and leverage automation for timely deployments.

Speaker: Chaz Spahn, Product Evangelist at Adaptiva

Fast-Track Your Patching: Accelerate Vulnerability Fixes with Adaptiva and CrowdStrike

Thursday, Sept. 19, 10 to 10:45 a.m. PDT

Research shows that 60% of organizations take two weeks or more just to initiate a patch deployment. Assessment tools to identify vulnerabilities and siloed processes often lead to delays in patching, leaving organizations exposed to cyberattacks. Join experts from Adaptiva and CrowdStrike as they discuss how OneSite Patch and Falcon Exposure Management work together to automatically discover the most critical vulnerabilities and fix them fast, with improving compliance, collaboration and accountability across IT and security teams.

Speakers: Steven Ip, Chief of Staff & VP of Product Management at Adaptiva; Deepak Kumar, founder and CEO of Adaptiva

Interview Opportunities with Adaptiva include:

Deepak Kumar , Founder and CEO

, Founder and CEO Anne Baker , CMO

, CMO Steven Ip , Chief of Staff & VP of Product Management

, Chief of Staff & VP of Product Management Chaz Spahn , Product Evangelist

To learn more about the latest from Adaptiva, visit Adaptiva.com

